Juraj Slafkovsky : “I have the impression that this season is a shame for me”

Last night, Juraj Slafkovsky had a big game.He helped the Canadiens beat the Senators by playing well. Or by playing like Brady Tkachuk , if you prefer.

Whatever it was, Slaf played well… Because he put in the necessary effort to play well.

We know that it’s one of his “flaws”.

We know that Slaf has had trouble being consistent since the start of the season because his level of commitment is often different.

Yesterday, he wanted to prove that he can be a great player. It’s not been the case since the start of the season… And the person concerned knows it very well.

I feel like this season is a shame for me. After the end of last year – 30 games, 30 points -, I come back here, I play like in junior hockey and I do nothing. – Juraj Slafkovsky

Did Juraj Slafkovský find his NHL identity? The Canadiens can only hope so https://t.co/iY4o2RO6CV — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 23, 2025

What he said to Arpon Basu ( The Athletic ) after the game is quite revealing:I like this side of Slaf.

He’s not afraid to look in the mirror when things are going less well and he’s not afraid to say it either.

For a 20-year-old guy, it’s a nice quality.

But we can really feel that yesterday’s game did him good. It’s like it gave him the chance to remember that he’s capable of the best… A bit like we saw in the second half of the second season.

Hey, kid! You see what happens when you decide to play like the Juraj Slafkovsky we wanted you to become when you were drafted?

I hope it will give him confidence, at least.And I hope the coaches went to see him after the game to tell him:Slaf is only 20 years old and many players of his age sometimes experience more difficult times in the NHL.

It’s part of reality.

But on the other hand, there’s a certain part of the blame that falls on him and knowing that he’s aware of it is one thing. Now, he has to put his words into action… And he has to continue to prove to Kent Hughes and the organization that he deserves the big contract he signed on July 1st (which will come into effect next season).

It’s up to you, Slaf!

In a nutshell

– A lot of action today in the big league.

– Tom Wilson is injured.

Tom Wilson a game-time decision for the Capitals against the Oilers, coach Spencer Carbery said, adding Charlie Lindgren starts in net. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 23, 2025

– Zachary Bolduc lost $100 after failing to score on Jordan Binnington.