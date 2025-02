Jacob Fowler loses his 7th shutout of the season with less than 3 minutes left in the 3rd period #NCAA #Canadiens. His team wins 4-1 in Vermont pic.twitter.com/66ivaaUmMw — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) February 23, 2025

Canadian fans love their team and Montreal people love their hockey.It can be felt in general. It was felt on the sidelines of the Four Nations Confrontation and recent games presented at the Bell Centre. But it was also felt yesterday, in Ottawa.Many Canadian fans made the trip to Kanata to see Patrik Laine score and see Juraj Slafkovsky play a solid game against the Senators. #PassionBut in a rebuilding period, there are also hopes to watch. And last night, proof was made in this sense for all those who traveled to Vermont to watch NCAA hockey.I imagine it was similar on Friday night, but last night, on the sidelines of Boston College’s visit to Burlington, Vermont, it’s crazy how much French was spoken in the stands. I was there with colleagues Marc-Olivier Cook and Michaël Petit.A bit like when Lane Hutson was visiting the Catamounts last season, many Quebecers made the trip to see a good team prospect play.And this time, it was for a … goalkeeper.Upon entering the arena, almost as much French was spoken as English around us. Same thing when circulating in the arena: many Quebecers made sure we felt almost like we were in Quebec.And that, even if everyone suspected that Jacob Fowler wouldn’t be the busiest man against the University that retired Martin St-Louis’ #8. Fowler received about thirty shots and gave up at the end of a 4-1 win, but the shots he faced weren’t dangerous.Stéphane Leroux, who was also at the game, had the same observation after the match. On the radio (98.5 FM) with Louis Jean, the journalist also realized that a lot of French was spoken in the arena.It’s a dedication that impressed many people in the arena. Seeing so many people make a two-hour drive to watch a goalkeeper and sit in stands that make the Percival-Molson Stadium’s stands look comfortable in comparison, it’s noticeable.Let’s remember that it’s very possible that Fowler, who plays for a power in the NCAA, wins the university championship before making the jump to the pros. It wouldn’t be surprising if he got that far in his development.Seeing him in Laval or Montreal will be easier in terms of travel.