Five years for Jake Evans: one wonders if Kent Hughes will give in

Bookmakers already see him leaving, but not that fast… https://t.co/ZsNijGR94J
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025
No hiding, he wants five years. – Renaud Lavoie on Jake Evans
In a nutshell
Christian Walker’s arrival with the Astros changes everything. https://t.co/LPCHftPIxa
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 23, 2025
Joe Thornton supporting the young people of Davos at the Quebec Pee-Wee tournament https://t.co/saQdLs2OoU pic.twitter.com/R4BPNftpr5
— SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) February 23, 2025
A Rocket-themed mask for Connor Hughes https://t.co/xoosx2jS8V pic.twitter.com/A5IFK5afdk
— SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) February 23, 2025