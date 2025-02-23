Fastest Skater: Mike Matheson’s son steals the show

Credit: It’s the classic Canadian skills competition today. Several families are gathered at the Bell Centre for the event, which is always very popular with fans. And for good reason. It always makes for a good show and allows children to have fun watching their favorite players! The first event – which was won by Alex […]

It’s the classic Canadian skills competition today.

Several families are gathered at the Bell Centre for the event, which is always very popular with fans.And for good reason. It always makes for a good show and allows children to have fun watching their favorite players!

The first event – which was won by Alex Newhook – was the fastest skater.

Newhook won with a time of 13.573 seconds!

But that’s not what caught everyone’s attention. What got the crowd excited… was Mike Matheson’s son, who also participated in the event.

Hudson Matheson participates in the fastest skater competition… and he’s EXCELLENT! pic.twitter.com/o103q3p1nm — RDS (@RDSca) February 23, 2025

It led to a special moment:

Little Matheson skating around the rink, the fans applauding and cheering him on, Mike welcoming him with open arms to tell him how proud he is…

For Mike Matheson’s family, it must be really cool.

And for Hudson Matheson, I think he’ll remember this moment for a long time.

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Matheson’s son play for the Canadiens!

He’s already ahead of the game because he’s won the hearts of the fans. The fans are behind him today:

Bravo, honestly, to everyone who joined in the fun to cheer on Mike Matheson’s son.

It creates beautiful memories… for the fans, for the family, and for the Montreal Canadiens organization.

Overtime

Even though he’s injured, note that Kaiden Guhle made it a point to be present for the event.

Injured #Habs defenceman Kaiden Guhle sitting beside captain Nick Suzuki on bench at annual Skills Competition pic.twitter.com/kUaNNSPqYx — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 23, 2025

He stayed on the bench while the other players had fun on the ice:

And I have to mention Lane Hutson’s (new?) style.

The Canadiens’ defenseman – trying to entertain the kids at the Bell Centre – wore special glasses during warm-ups.

He had a look, how can I say… quite quirky: