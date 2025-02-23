Skip to content
Jonathan Di Gregorio
Auston Matthews snaps at a reporter
Auston Matthews’ leadership is often questioned.

As captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but also more recently as captain of Team USA, which lost in the final against Canada, even though the Americans were favorites to win the game.

Let’s say it’s nothing to get rid of his reputation as a “choke artist” that has been following him for a few years.

The problem is that the role of captain is not just about being the leader of your team in the locker room, it’s also about giving more time to journalists and facing the music even when things are not going well (or when the questions are not good).

As captain of a team like the Leafs, one might think that Matthews would be used to all the media circus.

However, when asked yesterday, after his team’s 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, if it haunted him to have come so close to deflecting the pass (“So close to deflecting that pass, does that haunt you in any way?”), Matthews simply replied a bit stupidly “Sure, Kevin” in a way that’s similar to saying “Ok, Karen”.

 

Although the journalist, probably Kevin McGran, who covers the Leafs for The Toronto Star, apologized (“I’m sorry”) immediately after Matthews’ response, it seems to me that Matthews’ answer was unnecessarily brief.

Moreover, McGran is currently writing a biography about the Maple Leafs’ captain, which will be released later this year.

In short, it’s a funny way to respond to the media.

Yes, journalists often ask obvious, or sometimes silly, questions, but it’s part of the game for a professional hockey player to answer those questions, especially if you’re the captain of a team.

It must be said that the timing was a bit strange after a win by his team and that Matthews had just taken second place in the history of the Leafs’ best scorers by scoring his 383rd career goal. We can understand that the hockey player probably wanted to focus on the positive.

But well, after losing another important game in the 4 Nations final, maybe Matthews should be a bit more careful.


