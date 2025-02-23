Arber Xhekaj throws gloves during the shootout

He’s big, he’s physical, he’s capable of fighting… But we mustn’t forget one aspect of his game.
He’s the one who notably won the most powerful shot event at the Canadiens’ skills competition today.
He’s keeping his title, then:
The Sheriff is defending his title!
Arber Xhekaj wins the Canadiens’ most powerful shot competition with a bomb at 101.2 MPH! #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/dpsyXJ98fR
The Canadiens’ defenseman really seems to be in a good mood after the win against the Sens last night:
LATEST | Arber Xhekaj throws his gloves in the middle of the skills competition. pic.twitter.com/dGJrDaUmju
The Canadiens’ organization did things big today to allow the children present on site to experience a great moment.
Even Mike Matheson’s son stole the show during the fastest skater event!
In the shootout, we also saw Youppi! score. And the fans applauded the Canadiens’ mascot as they should:
Youppi! scores in shootout event at #Habs Skills Competition #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/MMLxjLfkP1
We can feel that the atmosphere is good right now around the team and at this level, it’s sure that yesterday’s win did some good.
So much the better, honestly. Because it’s the fans who benefited from it today at the Centre Bell!
The Canadiens’ forward fooled the goalkeeper with a feint that we never see:
What, Juraj?
NHL 2006 style. pic.twitter.com/XBUwZIPaRD
