Arber Xhekaj throws gloves during the shootout

He’s the one who notably won the most powerful shot event at the Canadiens’ skills competition today.

He won with a shot at 101.2 miles per hour!Note that this is the second year in a row that we see the Sheriff flying in this event.

He’s keeping his title, then:

The Sheriff is defending his title! Arber Xhekaj wins the Canadiens’ most powerful shot competition with a bomb at 101.2 MPH! #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/dpsyXJ98fR — RDS (@RDSca) February 23, 2025

Arber really had fun today and he made sure to be funny to entertain the people on site as well.During the shootout, we saw him throw his gloves (as a joke) to score his goal.

The Canadiens’ defenseman really seems to be in a good mood after the win against the Sens last night:

LATEST | Arber Xhekaj throws his gloves in the middle of the skills competition. pic.twitter.com/dGJrDaUmju — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 23, 2025

The Canadiens’ organization did things big today to allow the children present on site to experience a great moment.

Even Mike Matheson’s son stole the show during the fastest skater event!

In the shootout, we also saw Youppi! score. And the fans applauded the Canadiens’ mascot as they should:

We can feel that the atmosphere is good right now around the team and at this level, it’s sure that yesterday’s win did some good.

So much the better, honestly. Because it’s the fans who benefited from it today at the Centre Bell!

Overtime

Note that the shootout session also gave the right to a beautiful goal: that of Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Canadiens’ forward fooled the goalkeeper with a feint that we never see: