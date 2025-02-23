Alex Ovechkin remembers well his first time

Everyone knows: Alexander Ovechkin is a real scorer.The great number eight got one more earlier in the day in a 7-3 Washington Capitals home win over the Edmonton Oilers, bringing his total to 29 goals in 41 games.

His three goals bring his total to 882 goals, just 13 nets away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894.

WHAT AN AFTERNOON FOR OVI He scores his 32nd career hat trick to move within 13 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record! #Gr8Chase Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Pyq8kDp7z7 — NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2025

There are still 25 games left for the 39-year-old veteran to break the mark this year if he stays healthy.

Let’s recall that Ovy needed 42 goals this season to break the famous mark and few people thought he would reach such a total at his age.

Especially since a fracture forced him to miss 16 games in November and December 2024.

882 goals is a lot of goals, but that doesn’t mean Ovechkin has forgotten his first time. Or rather, his first two times.

On October 5, 2005, in his first NHL game, the Russian scored his first two career goals against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Pascal Leclaire.

Meanwhile, we learn today in an article published on TVA Sports that Ovechkin gave one of his signed jerseys to the Quebec goalie with the mention: You were #1 .

«C’est moi qui a mis Ovechkin sur la mappe» https://t.co/WK9tNj3OHe — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025

A nice gesture on his part and as it turns out, we always remember our first experience!

For Leclaire, who likes to joke that “it’s me who put Ovechkin on the map” and who can finally prove to his daughters that he faced Alexander the Great, this shows his generosity and the kind of person he is.

13 goals in 25 games at the pace of the attacker, it’s very possible by the end of the season.

And while Ovy chases records, the Caps are currently atop the league standings and are one of the teams favored to win the top honors this year.

Can the great number 8 break Gretzky’s record AND win the Stanley Cup in the same year? It would definitely be a great way to end an exceptional career for the great Russian player.

In a hurry

– Incredible!

Wayne Gretzky is the greatest team-sport athlete in history. Period! pic.twitter.com/l32hWJOiez — Sportskeeda NHL (@SportskeedaNHL) February 23, 2025

– 83 points in just 10 games!

The @spokanechiefs have had a high flying offence as of late and these 3 are right in the middle of it! 83 combined points in the last 10 games is absolutely absurd! #WHL #NHL #Seakraken #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/v4yxTpiYyJ — Gameday Tarps Podcast (@GamedayTarps) February 23, 2025

– A first start.

Kraken Goaltender To Make First Career NHL Start Against Lightning https://t.co/j2TKrymvx3 — Graham (@FunkyWhiteGuy) February 23, 2025

– Season over!