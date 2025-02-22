Skip to content
Victory of the Canadian on return from the break
After a break of several days due to the Four Nations tournament, the Canadian team finally resumed action.

On this occasion, they were visiting the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Here are the lineups for the two teams.

No Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto, or Josh Norris for the Sens.

The home team played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

The Canadian team took advantage of these absences to start the game strong. First, Brendan Gallagher took advantage of a turnaround to score his 15th goal of the season. Not to mention, he is the team’s second-best scorer – tied with Nick Suzuki.

And a few moments later, Cole Caufield – the team’s top scorer – doubled the lead.

His 27th of the season.

Olé Olé Olé was heard after the two goals.

But at the end of the period, Josh Anderson opened the door for the Sens by taking a penalty.

Jake Sanderson didn’t take long to make his mark on the game, having scored against Canada in the final on Thursday.

After a goal by Tim Stutzle, who created the tie, the CH also took advantage of a power play.

He too returned from the Four Nations tournament, Patrik Laine scored from his office. On the play, Lane Hutson collected an assist, his 39th of the season.

In the second period, Montreal scored two more goals.

First, Josh Anderson took a rebound shot.

Then, Juraj Slafkovsky, who played a strong game (and even fought in the third period), chased Linus Ullmark from the game.

The Swede looked weak on the sequence.

With a three-goal lead, the CH held on.

Final score: 5-2.

Martin St-Louis’ team will resume action on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.


