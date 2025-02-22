Victory of the Canadian on return from the break

Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0fAXSAeY0a
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2025
#Sens warmup alignment
Stutzle-Giroux
Perron-Greig-Batherson
Highmore-Ostapchuk-Amadio
Gregor-Gaudette-Reinhardt
Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven-Matinpalo
Hamonic
— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 22, 2025
The Canadian team took advantage of these absences to start the game strong. First, Brendan Gallagher took advantage of a turnaround to score his 15th goal of the season. Not to mention, he is the team’s second-best scorer – tied with Nick Suzuki.
GALLY GETS US GOING
GALLY GETS US GOING#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uZGcI6bnFF
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2025
And a few moments later, Cole Caufield – the team’s top scorer – doubled the lead.
Cole Caufield makes it 2-0 for the #GoHabsGo. Great work by Juraj Slafkovsky down low. He’s using his Clifford The Big Red Dog size advantage! pic.twitter.com/YYYHJMmxag
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025
Olé Olé Olé was heard after the two goals.
Jake Sanderson didn’t take long to make his mark on the game, having scored against Canada in the final on Thursday.
A good goal by Sanderson, but that was a great pass by Batherson. pic.twitter.com/4aawT9tQEA
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025
11th power-play goal for Patrik Laine pic.twitter.com/xYQNnG0t9p
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025
ANDERSON. 4-2 for the CH pic.twitter.com/5hd1xdEtbw
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025
SLAFGOALSKY! He chases goalie Ullmark pic.twitter.com/lVt7jRXg3N
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025
Martin St-Louis’ team will resume action on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Overtime
– Still CH fans in Ottawa.
I just wanted to say I’m proud of Habs fans. It’s been a difficult few seasons, and yet they still show up for home games in droves.
That’s dedication. pic.twitter.com/nHyXysiYQE
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025
– Error on the scoreboard.
A little too early for that, no? pic.twitter.com/nvp8NGCBzT
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 23, 2025
– Rocket loss.
Final score pic.twitter.com/TiGGP7MbMz
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 23, 2025
– Well done.
Patrick Lalime honored in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/JeouFfFgmv
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025
– Interesting.
Friedman on Headlines says Canes made an offer to Rantanen during 4 Nations, it was in the 9 digits, it’s a big offer, but Rantanen has said not said yes or no, he’s still processing being traded, wants some time.
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 23, 2025
– The first goal of CF Montreal belongs to Nathan Saliba. The team still lost, however.
NATHAN SALIBA!!
The Quebecer scores CF Montreal’s first goal of the season!
:: RDS pic.twitter.com/cNXB2jey4b
— RDS (@RDSca) February 23, 2025