Victory of the Canadian on return from the break

Credit: After a break of several days due to the Four Nations tournament, the Canadian team finally resumed action. On this occasion, they were visiting the Canadian capital, Ottawa. Here are the lineups for the two teams. Tonight’s lineup Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0fAXSAeY0a — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2025 #Sens warmup alignment Stutzle-Giroux Perron-Greig-Batherson Highmore-Ostapchuk-Amadio Gregor-Gaudette-Reinhardt […]

#Sens warmup alignment Stutzle-Giroux

Perron-Greig-Batherson

Highmore-Ostapchuk-Amadio

Gregor-Gaudette-Reinhardt Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Matinpalo

Hamonic — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 22, 2025

After a break of several days due to the Four Nations tournament, the Canadian team finally resumed action.On this occasion, they were visiting the Canadian capital, Ottawa.Here are the lineups for the two teams.No Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto, or Josh Norris for the Sens.The home team played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

The Canadian team took advantage of these absences to start the game strong. First, Brendan Gallagher took advantage of a turnaround to score his 15th goal of the season. Not to mention, he is the team’s second-best scorer – tied with Nick Suzuki.

GALLY GETS US GOING GALLY GETS US GOING#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uZGcI6bnFF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2025

And a few moments later, Cole Caufield – the team’s top scorer – doubled the lead.

Cole Caufield makes it 2-0 for the #GoHabsGo. Great work by Juraj Slafkovsky down low. He’s using his Clifford The Big Red Dog size advantage! pic.twitter.com/YYYHJMmxag — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025

His 27th of the season.

Olé Olé Olé was heard after the two goals.

But at the end of the period, Josh Anderson opened the door for the Sens by taking a penalty.

Jake Sanderson didn’t take long to make his mark on the game, having scored against Canada in the final on Thursday.

A good goal by Sanderson, but that was a great pass by Batherson. pic.twitter.com/4aawT9tQEA — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025

11th power-play goal for Patrik Laine pic.twitter.com/xYQNnG0t9p — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025

ANDERSON. 4-2 for the CH pic.twitter.com/5hd1xdEtbw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025

SLAFGOALSKY! He chases goalie Ullmark pic.twitter.com/lVt7jRXg3N — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025

After a goal by Tim Stutzle , who created the tie, the CH also took advantage of a power play.He too returned from the Four Nations tournament, Patrik Laine scored from his office. On the play, Lane Hutson collected an assist, his 39th of the season.In the second period, Montreal scored two more goals.First, Josh Anderson took a rebound shot.Then, Juraj Slafkovsky, who played a strong game (and even fought in the third period) , chased Linus Ullmark from the game.The Swede looked weak on the sequence.With a three-goal lead, the CH held on.Final score: 5-2.

Martin St-Louis’ team will resume action on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Overtime

– Still CH fans in Ottawa.

I just wanted to say I’m proud of Habs fans. It’s been a difficult few seasons, and yet they still show up for home games in droves. That’s dedication. pic.twitter.com/nHyXysiYQE — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025

– Error on the scoreboard.

A little too early for that, no? pic.twitter.com/nvp8NGCBzT — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 23, 2025

– Rocket loss.

Final score pic.twitter.com/TiGGP7MbMz — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 23, 2025

– Well done.

Patrick Lalime honored in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/JeouFfFgmv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025

– Interesting.

Friedman on Headlines says Canes made an offer to Rantanen during 4 Nations, it was in the 9 digits, it’s a big offer, but Rantanen has said not said yes or no, he’s still processing being traded, wants some time. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 23, 2025

– The first goal of CF Montreal belongs to Nathan Saliba. The team still lost, however.