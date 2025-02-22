Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen’s agent are in constant communication
Raphael Simard
The Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen’s agent are in constant communication
Credit: Last night, Elliotte Friedman mentioned the possibility of Mikko Rantanen being traded for a second time this season. My colleague Michael Petit summarized it here exactly. But there is also a possibility where the Finn will re-sign in Carolina. This is the route desired by the team, which is in constant communication with his agent, […]
Last night, Elliotte Friedman mentioned the possibility of Mikko Rantanen being traded for a second time this season.

My colleague Michael Petit summarized it here exactly.

But there is also a possibility where the Finn will re-sign in Carolina. This is the route desired by the team, which is in constant communication with his agent, Andy Scott.

In six games in Carolina, Rantanen has only two points.

And in three games with his country in the four-nation tournament, he has only scored one goal.

Lately, he hasn’t played up to the level of the guy who had 209 points in his last two seasons in the Bettman circuit. Did Nathan MacKinnon, the MVP of the four-nation tournament, make him look better than he was? Before jumping to such a conclusion, let’s wait.

After all, it may take him a little time to get used to his new environment. Although Martin Necas (nine points in eight games) didn’t take any time, did he…

There are less than two weeks left before the trade deadline. If the Hurricanes see that discussions with the player and his agent are not progressing, he could very well leave the Canes. But until then, Eric Tulsky will do everything in his power to extend his new acquisition, which could turn out to be a failure if he had to send him elsewhere.

As for the main person involved, he has every interest in waiting until July 1st to sign a contract. Unless he really wants an eight-year deal, he has an interest in listening to offers from the other 31 teams, including the Avalanche, to drive up the price.


In a Hurry

– Note.

– To Read.

– P.K. Subban doesn’t like Kyle Dubas’ work.

– Ah well.

– Great news.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content