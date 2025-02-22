The Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen’s agent are in constant communication

Credit: Last night, Elliotte Friedman mentioned the possibility of Mikko Rantanen being traded for a second time this season. My colleague Michael Petit summarized it here exactly. But there is also a possibility where the Finn will re-sign in Carolina. This is the route desired by the team, which is in constant communication with his agent, […]

As Mikko Rantanen contemplates his future the speculation builds. The Canes clearly want to extend and are constantly communicating with his agent, Andy Scott. Rantanen remains unsure, so the Canes may consider trade. It’s too soon to say. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 22, 2025

Last night, Elliotte Friedman mentioned the possibility of Mikko Rantanen being traded for a second time this season.My colleague Michael Petit summarized it here exactly.But there is also a possibility where the Finn will re-sign in Carolina. This is the route desired by the team, which is in constant communication with his agent, Andy Scott.In six games in Carolina, Rantanen has only two points.And in three games with his country in the four-nation tournament, he has only scored one goal.

Lately, he hasn’t played up to the level of the guy who had 209 points in his last two seasons in the Bettman circuit. Did Nathan MacKinnon, the MVP of the four-nation tournament, make him look better than he was? Before jumping to such a conclusion, let’s wait.

After all, it may take him a little time to get used to his new environment. Although Martin Necas (nine points in eight games) didn’t take any time, did he…

In a Hurry

There are less than two weeks left before the trade deadline. If the Hurricanes see that discussions with the player and his agent are not progressing, he could very well leave the Canes. But until then, Eric Tulsky will do everything in his power to extend his new acquisition, which could turn out to be a failure if he had to send him elsewhere.As for the main person involved, he has every interest in waiting until July 1st to sign a contract. Unless he really wants an eight-year deal, he has an interest in listening to offers from the other 31 teams, including the Avalanche, to drive up the price.

– Note.

The 2025 #NHLDraft is heading to Los Angeles June 27! pic.twitter.com/3eSw7QXqqO — NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2025

– To Read.

Mikko Rantanen has one goal and one assist in six games since being acquired by the Hurricanes. Time to panic? Flip him again? Hardly. Story:https://t.co/5boG5fuiOj — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 22, 2025

– P.K. Subban doesn’t like Kyle Dubas’ work.

– Ah well.

There was all the talent in the world on the ice last night and yet very few risks were taken on the rink. Martin St-Louis sees a lesson here that his young team must learn to eventually aspire to the Stanley Cup. https://t.co/AyGESQiKgp — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 21, 2025

– Great news.