The Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen’s agent are in constant communication

As Mikko Rantanen contemplates his future the speculation builds. The Canes clearly want to extend and are constantly communicating with his agent, Andy Scott. Rantanen remains unsure, so the Canes may consider trade. It’s too soon to say.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 22, 2025
Lately, he hasn’t played up to the level of the guy who had 209 points in his last two seasons in the Bettman circuit. Did Nathan MacKinnon, the MVP of the four-nation tournament, make him look better than he was? Before jumping to such a conclusion, let’s wait.
After all, it may take him a little time to get used to his new environment. Although Martin Necas (nine points in eight games) didn’t take any time, did he…
In a Hurry
– Note.
The 2025 #NHLDraft is heading to Los Angeles June 27! pic.twitter.com/3eSw7QXqqO
— NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2025
– To Read.
Mikko Rantanen has one goal and one assist in six games since being acquired by the Hurricanes. Time to panic? Flip him again?
Hardly.
Story:https://t.co/5boG5fuiOj
— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 22, 2025
– P.K. Subban doesn’t like Kyle Dubas’ work.
Sidney Crosby deserves better#NHL #ESPN #ABC #Penguins #Crosby pic.twitter.com/QHGGXtnD3C
— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) February 22, 2025
– Ah well.
There was all the talent in the world on the ice last night and yet very few risks were taken on the rink.
Martin St-Louis sees a lesson here that his young team must learn to eventually aspire to the Stanley Cup. https://t.co/AyGESQiKgp
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 21, 2025
– Great news.
Vlad and Bichette productive at the start of the preseasonhttps://t.co/WgW8BxgvHL
— RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2025