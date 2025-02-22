Juraj Slafkovsky scores a goal against Ridly Greig

In the second period, he chased Linus Ullmark with the team’s fifth goal.
Juraj Slafkovsky was all smiles after scoring this goal. The youngest player in the Canadiens lineup is having a hell of a game. #GoHabsGo are up 5-2 on the Senators now. pic.twitter.com/ZytFISFW9K
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025
And he didn’t need Arber Xhekaj to settle his scores.
Slafkovsky and Greig have a go pic.twitter.com/jHJjepoEEA
— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 23, 2025
Overtime
The Canadiens-Senators game is not the same as last Saturday’s (Canada-United States), but there is still a good pace.
Moreover, to come back to last Saturday’s game, Renaud Lavoie had some news concerning one of the players behind the start of the crazy game, Matthew Tkachuk. The American could miss the rest of the season for the Panthers.
Est-ce que Matthew Tkachuk ratera le reste de la saison? @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/jIN06tcrlP
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025
The injury to his brother is much less serious, but it’s a tournament that left its mark on many people.