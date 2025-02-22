Juraj Slafkovsky scores a goal against Ridly Greig

Credit: Tonight against the Senators, Juraj Slafkovsky played a very good game. Probably his best game of the season. In the second period, he chased Linus Ullmark with the team’s fifth goal. Juraj Slafkovsky was all smiles after scoring this goal. The youngest player in the Canadiens lineup is having a hell of a game. #GoHabsGo […]

Tonight against the Senators, Juraj Slafkovsky played a very good game.Probably his best game of the season.

In the second period, he chased Linus Ullmark with the team’s fifth goal.

Juraj Slafkovsky was all smiles after scoring this goal. The youngest player in the Canadiens lineup is having a hell of a game. #GoHabsGo are up 5-2 on the Senators now. pic.twitter.com/ZytFISFW9K — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 23, 2025

And in the third period, he was targeted by Ridly Greig.

And he didn’t need Arber Xhekaj to settle his scores.

Slafkovsky and Greig have a go pic.twitter.com/jHJjepoEEA — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 23, 2025

Overtime

Slaf only needs one pass for a Gordie Howe hat-trick.The break did him good.

The Canadiens-Senators game is not the same as last Saturday’s (Canada-United States), but there is still a good pace.

Moreover, to come back to last Saturday’s game, Renaud Lavoie had some news concerning one of the players behind the start of the crazy game, Matthew Tkachuk. The American could miss the rest of the season for the Panthers.

Est-ce que Matthew Tkachuk ratera le reste de la saison? @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/jIN06tcrlP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2025

The injury to his brother is much less serious, but it’s a tournament that left its mark on many people.