Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ivan Demidov was stuck on the bench for a good part of his match today
Félix Forget
Ivan Demidov was stuck on the bench for a good part of his match today
Credit: Getty Images
This morning, Ivan Demidov was in action in the KHL, as SKA faced off against Kunlun Red Star. We’re not talking about a power team in the league.

That being said, Demidov’s team still managed to pull through. It started off well, with Demidov assisting Sergei Andronov’s goal to open the scoring, earning his 48th point of the season…

Until the KHL decided otherwise. This assist has been removed from Demidov’s record, as it was deemed that Pavel Akolzin had touched the puck. The Habs prospect is still at 47 points.

However, it was in the second period that things took a turn for the worse. SKA suddenly found themselves trailing 5-2… and that’s also when Demidov’s ice time started to suffer.

Throughout the entire second period, he only got three shifts and 2:46 of ice time. He was benched for long stretches, even when SKA had a 5-on-3 power play.

In the end, he still managed to get 13:36 of ice time, which is already less bad than at the start of the season… but still quite low considering he’s the team’s top scorer this season.

Maybe if he had played more, SKA could have beaten Red Star… but in the end, Roman Rotenberg’s team lost 6-4. Note that when SKA was trailing by one goal with five minutes left, Rotenberg pulled his goalie… and it backfired.

We’ll see if the Habs prospect will get back to a more normal ice time in the next games. Because the time when he was playing only ten minutes per game was not good for anyone, after all.


Rapid Fire

– Alex DeBrincat scores the first goal of this day of resumption of activities in the NHL.

– Marc-André Fleury, the 2nd goalie with the most games played in NHL history.

– They will be interesting to watch.

– Too bad.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content