Ivan Demidov was stuck on the bench for a good part of his match today

Sergei Andronov

Andrei Pedan Ivan Demidov #GoHabsGo

1-0 SKA pic.twitter.com/rwM8AUCmqG — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) February 22, 2025

Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov – 2nd Period Update A tough period for SKA, as they surrendered five goals and now trail 5-2 against Kunlun RS. In a frustrating move, Rotenberg benched Demidov at times, keeping him off the ice even during a 5-on-3 power play—despite him being the… — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 22, 2025

Rapid Fire

This morning, Ivan Demidov was in action in the KHL, as SKA faced off against Kunlun Red Star. We’re not talking about a power team in the league.That being said, Demidov’s team still managed to pull through. It started off well, with Demidov assisting Sergei Andronov’s goal to open the scoring, earning his 48th point of the season…Until the KHL decided otherwise. This assist has been removed from Demidov’s record, as it was deemed that Pavel Akolzin had touched the puck. The Habs prospect is still at 47 points.However, it was in the second period that things took a turn for the worse. SKA suddenly found themselves trailing 5-2… and that’s also when Demidov’s ice time started to suffer.Throughout the entire second period, he only got three shifts and 2:46 of ice time. He was benched for long stretches, even when SKA had a 5-on-3 power play.In the end, he still managed to get 13:36 of ice time, which is already less bad than at the start of the season… but still quite low considering he’s the team’s top scorer this season.Maybe if he had played more, SKA could have beaten Red Star… but in the end, Roman Rotenberg’s team lost 6-4. Note that when SKA was trailing by one goal with five minutes left, Rotenberg pulled his goalie… and it backfired.We’ll see if the Habs prospect will get back to a more normal ice time in the next games. Because the time when he was playing only ten minutes per game was not good for anyone, after all.– Alex DeBrincat scores the first goal of this day of resumption of activities in the NHL.– Marc-André Fleury, the 2nd goalie with the most games played in NHL history.– They will be interesting to watch.– Too bad.