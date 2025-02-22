Four Nations: what if Mitch Marner had taken a liking to the Lightning?

Credit: The Four Nations tournament is unfortunately now behind us, and we have to say goodbye to the best hockey we’ve seen in a long time. We had the perfect ending with a brilliant Canadian victory in the final against the United States, and all those emotions will take a big hit when everything returns to […]

The Four Nations tournament is unfortunately now behind us, and we have to say goodbye to the best hockey we’ve seen in a long time.

We had the perfect ending with a brilliant Canadian victory in the final against the United States, and all those emotions will take a big hit when everything returns to normal, and we’ll have to watch Christian Dvorak play on a regular basis, starting tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

In short, it’s not every day that we can see the vast majority of the best players in the world play on the same team, and we must really take advantage of it when such tournaments arise.

It’s a great opportunity for us as fans to see the best players in the world cooperate and be on the same side for a rare time.

And if we go further, it’s also a great opportunity for any staff member to be in contact with players they’ve never had the chance to discuss with, which can create new beautiful connections.

Indeed, Jon Cooper seems to have subtly taken great care of developing a beautiful connection with Mitch Marner, who, let’s remember, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

And let’s say that’s an element that made Martin Leclerc think about Jon Cooper’s potential intentions to bring Mitch Marner to Tampa Bay.

Martin Leclerc explains that with this tournament, the Tampa Bay Lightning may have taken the opportunity to court Marner, a future free agent, via Jon Cooper.

Of course, it’s tampering (or an illegal move) if Cooper discussed with Marner the possibility of signing with the Lightning this summer, but if it was done subtly, then the Lightning will have succeeded in planting a beautiful idea in Marner’s head.

If Cooper treated him extremely well throughout the tournament, and even had him play with some of the Lightning’s active players, then it’s possible that Marner will think seriously about joining Cooper in Tampa Bay this summer.

Jon Cooper on Mitch Marner after the game pic.twitter.com/ZRirsVrDz8 — EJ (@ejmichele) February 13, 2025

Cooper seemed to really be in love with Marner during the tournament, as he praised him on several occasions.

Again, it’s a subtle way to please Marner as much as possible and put all the chances on the Lightning’s side in order to potentially sign the Maple Leafs’ forward this summer.

With the salary cap increasing, the Lightning will have more space on their payroll, and they can once again be aggressive in the case of one of the biggest fish on the market, just like they did with Noah Hanifin (who eventually signed with Vegas) and with Jake Guentzel, who is performing very well with Tampa.

In short, let’s see where this potential Lightning tampering will lead in the coming weeks and months.

