Félix Forget
Emil Heineman will make a return to the game tonight
Credit: Getty Images
Tonight, the Canadiens are back in action after a two-week break for the 4 Nations Confrontation. Reminder: they will face the Senators, possibly without Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson.

However, it’s not just the Canadiens who will be making their big return: Emil Heineman, who hasn’t played since January 11, will also be back in the game.

This is what the Tricolore has just announced.

This is obviously great news for the Canadiens. We know that before his injury (he was hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City), Heineman was an important part of the attacking group, playing big hockey alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia.

With these three, the team was counting on a fourth line of great quality… and which, often, was their best line during a game.

Yesterday, Brendan Gallagher noted how important Heineman was to the team. The rookie brings balance to the attacking group and his return will do good for the Canadiens.

More details to come…

