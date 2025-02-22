Emil Heineman will make a return to the game tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens are back in action after a two-week break for the 4 Nations Confrontation. Reminder: they will face the Senators, possibly without Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson

However, it’s not just the Canadiens who will be making their big return: Emil Heineman, who hasn’t played since January 11, will also be back in the game.

Return to the game for Heino tonight! Heino returns to the lineup tonight!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UfgZsnpdR7 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 22, 2025

This is what the Tricolore has just announced.This is obviously great news for the Canadiens. We know that before his injury (he was hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City), Heineman was an important part of the attacking group, playing big hockey alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia.

With these three, the team was counting on a fourth line of great quality… and which, often, was their best line during a game.

Brendan Gallagher today on Emil Heineman: “You can see how valuable he is to our group. I think he really balanced our 4 lines. He does a lot for us & we’re happy to see him back. You kinda laugh about it now. The guy got hit by a car! It’s kinda unfortunate. There’s not much… pic.twitter.com/P2uWA9KJvU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 21, 2025

Yesterday, Brendan Gallagher noted how important Heineman was to the team. The rookie brings balance to the attacking group and his return will do good for the Canadiens.

More details to come…