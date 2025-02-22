Emil Heineman will make a return to the game tonight

However, it’s not just the Canadiens who will be making their big return: Emil Heineman, who hasn’t played since January 11, will also be back in the game.
Return to the game for Heino tonight!
Heino returns to the lineup tonight!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UfgZsnpdR7
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 22, 2025
With these three, the team was counting on a fourth line of great quality… and which, often, was their best line during a game.
Brendan Gallagher today on Emil Heineman:
“You can see how valuable he is to our group. I think he really balanced our 4 lines. He does a lot for us & we’re happy to see him back. You kinda laugh about it now. The guy got hit by a car! It’s kinda unfortunate. There’s not much… pic.twitter.com/P2uWA9KJvU
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 21, 2025
More details to come…