David Reinbacher will not play tonight in Syracuse

Patrik Laine’s injury did a lot of damage to the hearts of Montreal Canadiens fans during the preseason, but in the end, when thinking about the long term, it was David Reinbacher’s injury that weighed more heavily on everyone’s mind.

Indeed, it was bad news to see a promising young defenseman (5th overall pick in 2023, nonetheless) suffer a serious injury for a long period of time, especially during a crucial season for his development.We knew that Reinbacher would miss several months, up to six months in the worst case, and therefore, we suspected that it would be catastrophic for the development of the Austrian defenseman.So it was a tough pill to swallow for everyone, but fortunately, all that is now behind us.Reinbacher is now back in the game, having played his first two games of the season with the Laval Rocket in the last few days.

This is good news, especially considering that the Canadiens’ prospect is playing well.

Pascal Vincent has just stated in a press conference that David Reinbacher will not play tomorrow in Syracuse. He is in top shape and wanted to play tomorrow, but it’s the plan for a progressive return to play with the @RocketLaval. — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) February 22, 2025

Of course, we need to take it easy in his case, and even if the Austrian defenseman wants to play as many games as possible and therefore play two games in two days (yesterday and today), Pascal Vincent prefers to take precautions and follow a progressive return-to-play plan.This is why Reinbacher will not be in uniform tonight in Syracuse against the Crunch.The 20-year-old defenseman is not injured and would be ready to play tonight, but we want to follow the plan and not make a mistake by having Reinbacher play too much too quickly.

This is a good decision by the organization and Pascal Vincent, because in the end, there’s no rush with Reinbacher, and it’s better to be safe than to take unnecessary risks, even if the Austrian defenseman is playing very good hockey.

Moreover, Pascal Vincent has stated that he was really impressed by Reinbacher’s first two games.

#Rocket Pascal Vincent on David Reinbacher’s potential “In general, defencemen reach their ceiling at 26-27-28 years old. He has good feet and his hockey sense is really really good[..] His offence won’t get created the same way like Hutson or Mailloux. It will be different. It… pic.twitter.com/NYyOsCvanC — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) February 22, 2025

Vincent thinks that the Austrian has a very good sense of the game and good feet, and that he will bring a different offensive style than Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux.Vincent has therefore highly praised his new defenseman.

In the end, it’s a good thing to be cautious with Reinbacher and not to rush things, especially not with a back-to-back game so soon in his return to play.

Let’s see now how the 20-year-old defenseman will do until the end of the season, and in the playoffs with the Laval Rocket.

In a Flash

– Not to be missed tonight!

–