David Reinbacher will not play tonight in Syracuse

Patrik Laine’s injury did a lot of damage to the hearts of Montreal Canadiens fans during the preseason, but in the end, when thinking about the long term, it was David Reinbacher’s injury that weighed more heavily on everyone’s mind.
This is good news, especially considering that the Canadiens’ prospect is playing well.
Pascal Vincent has just stated in a press conference that David Reinbacher will not play tomorrow in Syracuse.
He is in top shape and wanted to play tomorrow, but it’s the plan for a progressive return to play with the @RocketLaval.
— Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) February 22, 2025
This is a good decision by the organization and Pascal Vincent, because in the end, there’s no rush with Reinbacher, and it’s better to be safe than to take unnecessary risks, even if the Austrian defenseman is playing very good hockey.
Moreover, Pascal Vincent has stated that he was really impressed by Reinbacher’s first two games.
#Rocket Pascal Vincent on David Reinbacher’s potential
“In general, defencemen reach their ceiling at 26-27-28 years old. He has good feet and his hockey sense is really really good[..] His offence won’t get created the same way like Hutson or Mailloux. It will be different. It… pic.twitter.com/NYyOsCvanC
— Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) February 22, 2025
In the end, it’s a good thing to be cautious with Reinbacher and not to rush things, especially not with a back-to-back game so soon in his return to play.
Let’s see now how the 20-year-old defenseman will do until the end of the season, and in the playoffs with the Laval Rocket.
In a Flash
– Not to be missed tonight!
30th season #MLS
It starts again today! #CFMTL at 7:30pm on @AppleTV https://t.co/mGH5xfeV8p
— Frederic Lord (@FLord_TV) February 22, 2025
–