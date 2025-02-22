Calder: the Flames’ coach complicates Lane Hutson’s task

The guardrails are off, the odometer has been disconnected and it’s open road for Dustin Wolf to take the wheel for the Calgary Flames’ race to the finish line, writes @EricFrancis. https://t.co/XJhpzsD6uJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2025

Matvei Michkov today: — 1 goal

— 2 assists

— +5

— 91.96 xGF% at 5v5

— blocked a shot (!) from Evan Bouchard Yeah… he might be back. pic.twitter.com/fWiE948uG8 — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 22, 2025

On this day in 2020… David Ayres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs and became the only EBUG in NHL history to enter a game as a substitute and be credited with a win. ( : @canes)pic.twitter.com/BXTq7IkzI2 — BarDown (@BarDown) February 22, 2025

«For sure it was tough. There wasn’t anything I’d rather do than hop on the ice & play. We were in a good place & I felt good too, so it was a really big bummer for me. I was really excited to keep going…I’m just happy to be back.» – Emil Heineman on his return from injury pic.twitter.com/wVVac7AawD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 22, 2025

« Reinbacher, il y a des éléments dans son jeu qui me rappellent beaucoup de ce qu’on a vu de Thomas Harley et Jaccob Slavin. » Aimez-vous ces comparaisons de @anthonymarcotte avec le jeune défenseur? pic.twitter.com/TwIcstBd1o — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 22, 2025

Le Rocket est forcé de rajouter Noel Hoefenmayer à sa liste des blessés, lui qui n’a pas participé à la 3e période du match d’hier. Gustav Lindström et Xavier Simoneau sont les seuls à avoir repris l’entraînement cette semaine. On pourrait les revoir prochainement. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 22, 2025

Ne vous attendez pas à voir Aaron Judge abandonner son rasoir, cela dit. https://t.co/FZhJKEzoRb — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 22, 2025

After vibrating to the rhythm of the 4 Nations Confrontation for two weeks, the normal course of activities in the NHL is back today. For the Canadiens (and Emil Heineman), it’s with a game in Ottawa against the Senators tonight that it will happen.That being said, it’s also in a context where the team’s playoff hopes are quite slim that everything will resume. The trade deadline (in two weeks) will be an important moment, but beyond March 7, the stakes will be lower for the CH.The biggest stake, in fact, will probably be the Calder Trophy race, in which Lane Hutson is currently involved. At the moment, Hutson and Macklin Celebrini are seen as the two protagonists of a race to finish.On the other hand, from Calgary, Flames coach Ryan Huska made an announcement that will complicate the task of the CH defender: the club will no longer limit the workload of goalkeeper Dustin Wolf.Wolf, who is also a rookie, will therefore have the opportunity to play more… and come mix up the cards in this race.If we talk a lot about the race between Hutson and Celebrini (and with good reason, they who are racking up points by the ton), Wolf is a name that passes a bit more under the radar. That being said, in 33 games this season, Wolf has a record of 19-11-3, an average of 2.63 goals against and an efficiency rate of 0.912.These are very, very solid numbers for the 23-year-old goalkeeper.In a world where Wolf continues to be dominant and brings the Flames to the playoffs, he will then become a serious contender for the Calder Trophy. And necessarily, the fact that there is more competition will complicate the task of the Canadiens defender.And as if that weren’t enough, the two-week break seems to have done a lot of good for Matvei Michkov, who had been a bit behind in this race for a few weeks. In a 6-3 win for the Flyers over the Oilers this afternoon, the Russian scored a goal and two assists, finishing the game with a +5 differential.If Hutson wants to win the Calder Trophy, therefore, he will have to be ready to finish the season strong. The competition will be fierce, and he will have to stand out against three other rookies who, like him, are excellent young hockey players.This will be a very interesting race to follow.– Already five years since the famous performance of David Ayres.– Emil Heineman was eager to return to the game.– Let’s hope so.– Too bad.– And in the end, it contributed to changing the rule.