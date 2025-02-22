Calder: the Flames’ coach complicates Lane Hutson’s task

The guardrails are off, the odometer has been disconnected and it’s open road for Dustin Wolf to take the wheel for the Calgary Flames’ race to the finish line, writes @EricFrancis. https://t.co/XJhpzsD6uJ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2025
Matvei Michkov today:
— 1 goal
— 2 assists
— +5
— 91.96 xGF% at 5v5
— blocked a shot (!) from Evan Bouchard
Yeah… he might be back. pic.twitter.com/fWiE948uG8 — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 22, 2025
In rafale
On this day in 2020… David Ayres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs and became the only EBUG in NHL history to enter a game as a substitute and be credited with a win.
(: @canes)pic.twitter.com/BXTq7IkzI2 — BarDown (@BarDown) February 22, 2025
«For sure it was tough. There wasn’t anything I’d rather do than hop on the ice & play. We were in a good place & I felt good too, so it was a really big bummer for me. I was really excited to keep going…I’m just happy to be back.»
– Emil Heineman on his return from injury pic.twitter.com/wVVac7AawD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 22, 2025
« Reinbacher, il y a des éléments dans son jeu qui me rappellent beaucoup de ce qu’on a vu de Thomas Harley et Jaccob Slavin. »
Aimez-vous ces comparaisons de @anthonymarcotte avec le jeune défenseur? pic.twitter.com/TwIcstBd1o — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 22, 2025
Le Rocket est forcé de rajouter Noel Hoefenmayer à sa liste des blessés, lui qui n’a pas participé à la 3e période du match d’hier.
Gustav Lindström et Xavier Simoneau sont les seuls à avoir repris l’entraînement cette semaine. On pourrait les revoir prochainement. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 22, 2025
Ne vous attendez pas à voir Aaron Judge abandonner son rasoir, cela dit. https://t.co/FZhJKEzoRb
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 22, 2025