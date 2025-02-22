Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Brady Tkachuk will not face the Canadiens tonight
Félix Forget
Brady Tkachuk will not face the Canadiens tonight
Credit: Getty Images

Tonight, the Canadian faces the Senators in Ottawa. Emil Heineman will be back in the CH lineup… but the news is less good in Ottawa.

This morning, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were not present at the morning session of the Sens

And in Tkachuk’s case, it will translate into an absence tonight. This is what Elliotte Friedman reports.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content