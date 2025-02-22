Brady Tkachuk will not face the Canadiens tonight

Tonight, the Canadian faces the Senators in Ottawa. Emil Heineman will be back in the CH lineup… but the news is less good in Ottawa.

This morning, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were not present at the morning session of the Sens…

And in Tkachuk’s case, it will translate into an absence tonight. This is what Elliotte Friedman reports.

Hearing Brady Tkachuk will not play tonight for Ottawa. The good news: the Senators are not worried it is anything serious, more of a day-to-day thing. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 22, 2025

More details to come…