Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson absent from the Senators’ morning practice
Mathis Therrien
After experiencing an absolutely incredible Four Nations tournament, we are now back to normal, or back to the National Hockey League regular season.

In fact, NHL hockey will return today, with 14 games scheduled.

This is a very quick change of pace, as just two days ago, Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime for Canada.

Players who participated in this tournament must therefore quickly get back into the NHL regular season, and especially for some, take care of their injuries.

Just ask Matthew Tkachuk, who will not play tonight for the Florida Panthers and will be evaluated in the coming days.

The Four Nations tournament has clearly left its mark, both mentally and physically.

Meanwhile, at the Ottawa Senators’ practice this morning, the Montreal Canadiens’ opponent tonight, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were absent.

In fact, the two Americans did not take to the ice in preparation for tonight’s game against the Canadiens in Ottawa.

This is not a huge surprise, considering they arrived from Boston, where they played a big game, and therefore, it’s probably just a rest before tonight’s game.

For now, there is no indication of injuries in their case, as there is for Matthew Tkachuk, but you never know.

Let’s recall that if Brady Tkachuk plays tonight, he’ll have to be ready, because Arber Xhekaj plans to make his evening very painful.

In short, let’s keep an eye on developments from the Ottawa side regarding their two American players, and also monitor the Toronto side, as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were also absent from their morning practice.

 


In a Flash

– Very true. Note that for Werenski, it’s confirmed that he will play tonight.

– Logical.

– Markstrom is getting closer to returning to play.

– Wow, five years already!

