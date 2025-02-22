Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson absent from the Senators’ morning practice

Credit: After experiencing an absolutely incredible Four Nations tournament, we are now back to normal, or back to the National Hockey League regular season. In fact, NHL hockey will return today, with 14 games scheduled. This is a very quick change of pace, as just two days ago, Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime […]

No Matthew Tkachuk for tonight, no real update from Paul Maurice either. Says he will be looked at by medical over the next few days. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) February 22, 2025

After experiencing an absolutely incredible Four Nations tournament, we are now back to normal, or back to the National Hockey League regular season.In fact, NHL hockey will return today, with 14 games scheduled.This is a very quick change of pace, as just two days ago, Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime for Canada.Players who participated in this tournament must therefore quickly get back into the NHL regular season, and especially for some, take care of their injuries.Just ask Matthew Tkachuk, who will not play tonight for the Florida Panthers and will be evaluated in the coming days.The Four Nations tournament has clearly left its mark, both mentally and physically.

Meanwhile, at the Ottawa Senators’ practice this morning, the Montreal Canadiens’ opponent tonight, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were absent.

Brady Tkachuk et Jake Sanderson ne sont pas à l’entraînement matinal des @Senators ce matin @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 22, 2025

In fact, the two Americans did not take to the ice in preparation for tonight’s game against the Canadiens in Ottawa.

This is not a huge surprise, considering they arrived from Boston, where they played a big game, and therefore, it’s probably just a rest before tonight’s game.

No Brady, Sanderson, Norris or Pinto this morning. JBD is placeholding for Brady on the top line during line rushes. Assumption that Tkachuk and Sanderson are getting the morning off to recover before tonight’s important game. — Graeme Nichols (@GraemeNichols) February 22, 2025

For now, there is no indication of injuries in their case, as there is for Matthew Tkachuk, but you never know.

Let’s recall that if Brady Tkachuk plays tonight, he’ll have to be ready, because Arber Xhekaj plans to make his evening very painful.

In short, let’s keep an eye on developments from the Ottawa side regarding their two American players, and also monitor the Toronto side, as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were also absent from their morning practice.

Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner not on the ice at Leafs optional skate, but expected to address the media this AM Quick turnaround after #4Nations final — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 22, 2025

– Very true. Note that for Werenski, it’s confirmed that he will play tonight.

Zach Werenski going from the speed of U.S.-Canada to Blackhawks-Blue Jackets tonight: pic.twitter.com/BRCmhYSPg0 — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 22, 2025

– Logical.

Brock Nelson is not at practice. #Isles — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 22, 2025

– Markstrom is getting closer to returning to play.

Jacob Markstrom, who is still not ready to play, but has been on the ice recently, will travel with #NJDevils when they leave tonight for Nashville. Still not ready to play but will be with the group. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 22, 2025

