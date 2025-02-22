Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson absent from the Senators’ morning practice

No Matthew Tkachuk for tonight, no real update from Paul Maurice either. Says he will be looked at by medical over the next few days.
Meanwhile, at the Ottawa Senators’ practice this morning, the Montreal Canadiens’ opponent tonight, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson were absent.
Brady Tkachuk et Jake Sanderson ne sont pas à l’entraînement matinal des @Senators ce matin @TVASports
In fact, the two Americans did not take to the ice in preparation for tonight’s game against the Canadiens in Ottawa.
This is not a huge surprise, considering they arrived from Boston, where they played a big game, and therefore, it’s probably just a rest before tonight’s game.
No Brady, Sanderson, Norris or Pinto this morning. JBD is placeholding for Brady on the top line during line rushes. Assumption that Tkachuk and Sanderson are getting the morning off to recover before tonight’s important game.
Let’s recall that if Brady Tkachuk plays tonight, he’ll have to be ready, because Arber Xhekaj plans to make his evening very painful.
In short, let’s keep an eye on developments from the Ottawa side regarding their two American players, and also monitor the Toronto side, as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were also absent from their morning practice.
Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner not on the ice at Leafs optional skate, but expected to address the media this AM
Quick turnaround after #4Nations final
– Very true. Note that for Werenski, it’s confirmed that he will play tonight.
Zach Werenski going from the speed of U.S.-Canada to Blackhawks-Blue Jackets tonight: pic.twitter.com/BRCmhYSPg0
– Logical.
Brock Nelson is not at practice. #Isles
– Markstrom is getting closer to returning to play.
Jacob Markstrom, who is still not ready to play, but has been on the ice recently, will travel with #NJDevils when they leave tonight for Nashville.
Still not ready to play but will be with the group.
– Wow, five years already!
Five years ago today, a 42-year-old EBUG helped backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to a win in Toronto.
Now, the Canes and Leafs will square off once again at Scotiabank Arena, on the fifth anniversary of the David Ayres game. https://t.co/exwWStjMZ2
