4 Nations Tournament: “I’m not sure we could do it every year”

The four-nation tournament brought us strong emotions and in the end, it was the Canadians who came out on top.We were one goal (from the Americans) away from disaster.

Even if the tournament was a success, don’t hold your breath, we’re not likely to see it every year. After all, with the 2026 Olympics, there won’t be one next year and then we’ll have to wait until 2028 to see another World Cup. Let’s hope that by then, the Russians will be able to join in…

But anyway, with the Olympics and World Cups every two years, the four-nation tournament will cease to exist. Besides, Connor McDavid is not sure he could participate every year. “It’s not bad taxing.”

Did the 4 Nations Face-Off kill the NHL All-Star Game? How league plans may have changed after the massive success of USA vs. Canada and what the players are saying about the future of All-Star weekend. My story:https://t.co/bdw0oCbqBm — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 22, 2025

I think that with the Olympics and the World Cup, we will have enough. – Connor McDavid

Jack Hughes went in the same vein, saying yes, it was a success, but for NHL teams, it was not optimal.

Meanwhile, the Oilers’ captain, like a true leader, will play tonight even though his coach offered him a rest.

Several players got injured and even though the competition was important to them, some teams lost fairly important players.

Even if Brady Tkachuk’s injury is not serious, he’s missing tonight’s game, Shea Theodore got injured in the first game and never came back, and other guys had to take time off to heal from minor injuries.

I’m a big fan of international competitions, but having a tournament like this every year would be too much for the players, but it would also diminish the importance of the tournaments. Instead of giving it their all, because they won’t have the opportunity to represent their country for four years, players will tell themselves they can make up for it next year.

It wouldn’t work in my book.

This is one of the reasons the Olympics are held every four years; athletes know that opportunities like this don’t come often.

In rafale

– GSP visited the Raptors.

Today I did a surprise visit to the Toronto Raptors. Thanks to the coach, the organization and the players. It was a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/AYMbbpophe — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 23, 2025

– To follow.

. @ABeterbiev indicates after the fight that he didn’t want a second fight. But now he says that yes, a third fight is in the air.

‘Ya, we’re gonna do it.’ https://t.co/EjaKRzqH61 — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 22, 2025

– Not bad.

The Canadiens’ hope Jacob Fowler has a record of 21-5-1 and an average of 1.75 goals allowed with a .935 efficiency this season with the @BCEagles #NCAA #NCAA pic.twitter.com/75PgIRYdIs — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) February 23, 2025

– Happy birthday!