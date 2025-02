Wayne Gretzky is currently being destroyed on social media

Credit: Here, Wayne Gretzky was introduced as the honorary captain of Canada. And let’s say it didn’t go as planned. The #99 came out next to the American bench, he gave them a thumbs up, he didn’t look towards the Canadian bench, he wasn’t wearing a Canadian jersey and he didn’t show his support for Canada […]

Your honorary captains for tonight: Wayne Gretzky and Mike Eruzione! #4Nations : @espn & @ESPNPlus

Good riddance. #4nations pic.twitter.com/1YqguI3yqF — Alex (@alex_upnorth) February 21, 2025

What Canadian did the headline ticker under Tkachuk? pic.twitter.com/gcHkZXNXgo — Jen Hassum (@jenhassum) February 21, 2025

Connor McDavid’s 4 Nations dagger emphatically opens Team Canada’s next chapter. From ⁦@reporterchris⁩ for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/mFqk5NsLu7 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 21, 2025

Jaccob Slavin is the poster child for why a second NHL Award should be created for defensive defensemen. Elite. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 21, 2025

