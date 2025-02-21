Team Quebec, it’s more than “federalists versus sovereignists”

Credit: The proposal by the Parti Québécois to create a Team Quebec could have led to a healthy, respectful, and researched debate on the issue of creating Quebec national teams. I know it sounds naive. We are in an era of disgust for the middle ground and the ease of dismissing others. Soon, we will be […]

The proposal by the Parti Québécois to create a Team Quebec could have led to a healthy, respectful, and researched debate on the issue of creating Quebec national teams. I know it sounds naive. We are in an era of disgust for the middle ground and the ease of dismissing others. Soon, we will be talking about extreme sovereignists and extreme federalists, I’m sure.

First, I would like to clarify that I was just as disappointed by the tweet from HFTV (in English) that labeled the idea as “fucking ridiculous” as I was by those who responded by saying they were not “true Quebecers”.

On both sides, we should learn to calm down, listen, and accept the fact that we disagree without attacking each other.

I haven’t read many journalists, columnists, or internet users defending the project and analyzing the opposing arguments. That’s why I’m writing this article: to offer the other side of the coin, the counterarguments that get lost in a wave of insults.

No matter your allegiance or preconceived idea, the least we can do is take the time to listen, or in this case, read the proposal in all its facets.

“We would be POOR!”

Firstly, not so much. Secondly, that’s not the point.

Some people repeat that Quebec would “explode” on the international stage. In reality, Quebec – assuming Russia returns – would likely rank around 6th in the world.

Besides David Pastrnak, who is by far superior to any active Quebecer in the NHL, the Czech Republic doesn’t have a club that is significantly superior, or even visibly superior, to what we project for a Team Quebec. Slovakia, Switzerland, and Germany are practically uncontestedly inferior on paper.

And let’s not have a short memory: Quebec could have beaten Finland 15 years ago, Sweden 30 years ago, and Canada 45 years ago.

Ah, and BTW, the Czech Republic finished the last two World Junior Championships… ahead of Canada.

It’s a bit absurd to claim that Quebec wouldn’t be of international caliber.

Slovakia may never win the Olympic gold medal, but when they win, even when it’s not the biggest stake, the party is on. Slovakia, like Latvia or Austria, has the right to exist on the international stage despite the reduced quality of its lineup.

I imagine that Canadian soccer fans didn’t watch the last World Cup, considering that the Canadian team had no chance of winning?

Quebec, which has its nation status at the UN and the right of seniority in hockey, would have just as much right to exist as these national teams. That’s the point.

“Anyway, Ontario will ask for a national team?”

This argument comes up too often, considering it’s based on an inaccuracy, a lack of knowledge, or bad faith.

No, Ontario, like the Maritimes, or Alberta, or the West (or even Wisconsin, in the United States) won’t ask for the creation of a national team.

Why? Because none of these entities are a nation.

What is a nation? It’s said to be “a set of human beings living in the same territory, having a community of origin, history, culture, traditions, sometimes language, and constituting a political community”.

And that goes beyond the federalist vs. sovereignist question. In 2006, the Canadian Parliament adopted a motion recognizing that “Quebecers form a nation within a united Canada”.

Quebec is a distinct nation from English Canada, with language being the best example, followed by culture and history.

At the Olympics, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Palestine, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda are examples of participating nations. In soccer, the UK is split into four: Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico is among the best baseball teams in the world, and it’s an American territory.

Quebec is a nation and has the right to exist on the international stage. It’s not an opinion, but a fact.

“Don’t create a team just because our players can’t make the Team Canada lineup”

In fact. Except that the idea of a Quebec national team is not new, nor is it related to the low representation in the Team Canada lineup that was announced for the Four Nations Confrontation.This being said, thanks to its nation status, Quebec has the opportunity to do what many consider to be the best thing for our athletes, namely to send as many as possible to the international stage.

I’m not sure I understand how it could be a bad thing to offer opportunities to shine and create unforgettable memories for the best Quebec athletes.

Young Quebec hockey players are at a disadvantage at Hockey Canada, says Simon Gagné https://t.co/8j5yKQqZ4y — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 6, 2024

Instead of having just one guy from Quebec on the Canadian team at the Olympics, there could be 20 more on the same ice. Same thing at the World Junior Championship, where Quebec players have been underrepresented in recent years.

“We wouldn’t even be in the Four Nations Tournament”

It’s not because the Four Nations Tournament is at the center of public attention this week that the mission of a national team is centered around this tournament.

In fact, the initiative of the Fondation Équipe Québec concerns all teams, all sports, and all ages.

The “20 more” we’re talking about for the Olympics become an exponential number.

Would it really be harmful for young Quebecers to have more space on the international stage, regardless of their allegiance?

“Anyway, we don’t produce enough good players”

It would perhaps be interesting to question the causes of this marked decline. The structure of Hockey Quebec is part of the equation and probably constitutes the core of the answer, accompanied by the high costs for parents. However, an equation is rarely simple.

Without claiming with certainty that a system of Quebec national teams would solve the problem, is it possible that it could, and can we discuss and analyze this option without jumping to conclusions? One doesn’t prevent the other, and the two issues can be compatible.

Not many people agree that the Americans have understood something that we haven’t in Canada, through their national team development program. Sweden (10 million inhabitants) and Finland (5 million inhabitants) produce excellent hockey players, partly thanks to their national development program.

Team Canada: no Quebecers in the lineup “It’s unfortunate. […] I think we need to rethink our minor hockey,” says Serge Savard on #TJ18h pic.twitter.com/jBm7LKQ6Mx — Patrice Roy (@PatriceRoyTJ) February 21, 2025

But in Quebec, for obscure reasons, it seems far-fetched to believe that the same system would help.Beyond the quality of development, the decrease in the pool is another part of this long problematic equation.

Believe it or not, Équipe Québec already exists, in some sports, and participation is increasing.

It’s proven that a memorable performance in an international competition contributes to an increase in registrations among young people the following year. In a world where Quebec exists on the international stage, young athletes from the province could dream more of representing their nation, rather than being limited by the space reserved for them, justified or not, within a much larger country that necessarily limits their chances of making it.

The decline in Quebec representation in Canadian teams will be slowed down by maintaining the status quo?

“An idea from separatists!”

Do you notice that none of the five counterarguments mentioned so far talk about sovereignism?

According to a Léger survey conducted in 2020, nearly 75% of Quebecers are in favor of creating Quebec national teams. The Fondation Équipe Québec defines itself as nationalist and claims to have support from all four parties elected to the National Assembly, making it a non-partisan issue.

Team Quebec: “Of course, it would be an honor to represent Quebec” — Alexandre Carrier, defenseman for the Canadiens — Jean-Michel Goulet (@JMGouletQc) February 19, 2025

Team Quebec: “I was talking about it the other day with Jonathan Drouin, in Colorado,” said Alexandre Carrier. “We were discussing what our lineup would look like. I would love it!” — Jean-Michel Goulet (@JMGouletQc) February 20, 2025

Obviously, the issue resonates more naturally with those who have Quebec pride close to their heart, but that’s not the core of the matter. It’s possible to have a constructive discussion about this possibility without ever touching on the sovereignist cause or even the federalist thought movement.

Before being elected Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault supported the project, which no longer seems to fit with the line of his party.

However, it’s interesting to note that Minister Mathieu Lacombe stated that “the recognition of ice hockey as Quebec’s national sport was an important symbol that could induce a movement on the ground” after adopting this bill. It’s legitimate to question the nature of this “movement” if the government refuses to consider national teams.

Thanks @francoislegault for supporting the creation of Quebec national teams three times before taking power in 2018. Why did you backtrack on your commitment now that you’re Prime Minister? Is your word not worth anything?@SebBovetSRC pic.twitter.com/2JVxL7mx6l — Fondation Équipe-Québec (@FondationEQc) February 20, 2025

In conclusion, the notion of “all or nothing” could be abandoned on both sides. It’s okay to be partially or mostly in agreement, without being totally in agreement, or to be ambivalent.

There is an infinite combination of concrete measures that could address some of the issues raised in this text. Some people would like to see a national development program for young Quebecers, but want them to continue representing the Canadian federation at the highest level. Some people would like to see the creation of Quebec national teams in certain disciplines or tournaments. Know that Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England all represent the UK at the Olympics. It’s possible to discuss for the collective good.

The final word

I thank DansLesCoulisses.com for publishing the article. Despite the difference of opinion, Maxime Truman and Charles-Alexis Brisebois agreed to offer a platform to the other side of the coin, which I greatly respect. Some Montreal media outlets have openly refused to open the dialogue, preferring to take a hard stance on their positions.I hope to have analyzed the popular opposing arguments in a respectful and constructive way, while avoiding the division that arises as soon as identity is mentioned.

Disagree if you want. It’s okay, and it would be boring if everyone agreed. Except that it’s more fun when we listen to each other and respect each other.