Mikko Rantanen : A top target as a rental player

The trade deadline in the NHL took place on January 24, 2025.Mikko Rantanen seemed unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche, and the team decided to trade him to Carolina.Since his arrival with the Hurricanes, it has been very difficult for the Finn: two small points in six games.

However, it’s time to start thinking that Rantanen could very well be traded again at the trade deadline (March 7).

32 Thoughts Friday morning 4 Nations reaction pod. @sportsnetkyle with a great Jon Cooper pre-game interview story. Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 21, 2025

Even if star players are rarely traded as rentals, it could very well be the case again for Rantanen.Elliotte Friedman discussed this in the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast

It’s rare to see star players acquired as rentals because it often costs a lot for about 20 games.

The team that could potentially acquire his services could agree with him before July 1, the date on which the big winger would become an unrestricted free agent.

We can imagine that the Hurricanes would trade him because they don’t think they can sign him long-term. And if that really happens, Friedman expects several teams to be interested.

We must also remember that in the famous Necas-Rantanen trade, the Chicago Blackhawks retained 50% of the Finn’s $9.25 million annual salary.

He therefore has a cap hit of $4.625 million for the rest of the season on Carolina’s payroll, and if the Hurricanes trade the star, they could also retain 50% of his salary.

Teams could view Mikko Rantanen as an NHL trade deadline rental target, according to @FriedgeHNIC Carolina could retain salary in a trade, making Rantanen’s remaining cap hit $2.3M. pic.twitter.com/YA2somT0da — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2025

This would give a Rantanen at $2.31 million. Not bad, is it?

Several teams will definitely be interested in adding a $2.31 million Rantanen to make a push for the playoffs, even if he’s just a rental.

Of course, the price to acquire him won’t be very high (considering his talent) since he’s seen as a loan player.

I wonder what a return for #96 could look like.

We’ll have to wait until March 7 to see if he’ll be traded and get an answer.

In passing

– Words of wisdom.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on watching the Canada vs USA final: “These are opportunities that don’t come often. It’s not easy to make these teams. When you have the opportunity to wear that jersey, to represent your country, it’s special. You want everybody to be… pic.twitter.com/nRYTGCkO1l — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 21, 2025

– I also love Emil Heineman’s season: he’s a nice surprise this season.

Brendan Gallagher today on Emil Heineman: “You can see how valuable he is to our group. I think he really balanced our 4 lines. He does a lot for us & we’re happy to see him back. You kinda laugh about it now. The guy got hit by a car! It’s kinda unfortunate. There’s not much… pic.twitter.com/P2uWA9KJvU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 21, 2025

– That’s a dangerous lineup.

Lineup of players who weren’t at the Four Nations: Kaprizov-Draisaitl-Kucherov

Panarin-Scheifele-Pastrnak

Thompson-Stutzle-Necas

Ovechkin-Kopitar-Marchenko Hughes-Seider

Josi-Bouchard

Sergachev-Chychrun Vasilevskiy

Thompson

Bobrovsky Is this team beating Canada? pic.twitter.com/yhWHHxsCsP — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 22, 2025

– Indeed.

Il a du chemin à faire. https://t.co/KkEVInC7PV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 22, 2025

– For those interested.