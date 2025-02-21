Skip to content
Mikko Rantanen : A top target as a rental player
Michaël Petit
Credit: Getty Images
The trade deadline in the NHL took place on January 24, 2025.

Mikko Rantanen seemed unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche, and the team decided to trade him to Carolina.

Since his arrival with the Hurricanes, it has been very difficult for the Finn: two small points in six games.

However, it’s time to start thinking that Rantanen could very well be traded again at the trade deadline (March 7).

Even if star players are rarely traded as rentals, it could very well be the case again for Rantanen.

Elliotte Friedman discussed this in the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast.

It’s rare to see star players acquired as rentals because it often costs a lot for about 20 games.

The team that could potentially acquire his services could agree with him before July 1, the date on which the big winger would become an unrestricted free agent.

We can imagine that the Hurricanes would trade him because they don’t think they can sign him long-term. And if that really happens, Friedman expects several teams to be interested.

We must also remember that in the famous Necas-Rantanen trade, the Chicago Blackhawks retained 50% of the Finn’s $9.25 million annual salary.

He therefore has a cap hit of $4.625 million for the rest of the season on Carolina’s payroll, and if the Hurricanes trade the star, they could also retain 50% of his salary.

This would give a Rantanen at $2.31 million. Not bad, is it?

Several teams will definitely be interested in adding a $2.31 million Rantanen to make a push for the playoffs, even if he’s just a rental.

Of course, the price to acquire him won’t be very high (considering his talent) since he’s seen as a loan player.

I wonder what a return for #96 could look like.

We’ll have to wait until March 7 to see if he’ll be traded and get an answer.


