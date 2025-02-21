Kaiden Guhle wears an enormous splint

It could be long, that said. And he is lucky to simply think about playing again one day…
It’s striking to the eye:
Kaiden Guhle went to take possession of a new Audi.
He’s not wearing a small splint. pic.twitter.com/M2Oa8TBewY
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 21, 2025
It’s certain that seeing Guhle wear a splint of this kind can be worrying.
And the bigger it is… The more we can believe it’s serious, which is logical.
I look forward to seeing, that said, the Canadian’s plan for Guhle for the rest.
The CH also did the same with David Reinbacher, let’s remember.
Could we see Guhle receive the same treatment? In my eyes, the chances of this happening are good… Because we know the Canadian values their defenseman.
That’s why – according to my logic – the organization will do everything to ensure his rehabilitation goes as smoothly as possible.
In a hurry
– Good for him.
A recall in the NHL for the former Canadien, Jesse Ylonen! pic.twitter.com/YwHbrXEKIF
— RDS (@RDSca) February 21, 2025
– Meh.
Juraj Slafkovsky, a future Brady Tkachuk? or ? pic.twitter.com/nOLvMRBjxk
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 21, 2025
– He looks happy, Owen!
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 21, 2025