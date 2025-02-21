Kaiden Guhle wears an enormous splint

Credit: Kaiden Guhle is recovering from his injury. The Canadian defenseman was the victim of a severe cut before the Confrontation of the 4 nations and we do not know when he will be able to return to play. It could be long, that said. And he is lucky to simply think about playing again one […]

Kaiden Guhle is recovering from his injury.The Canadian defenseman was the victim of a severe cut before the Confrontation of the 4 nations and we do not know when he will be able to return to play.

It could be long, that said. And he is lucky to simply think about playing again one day…

Today, we had news from the main interested party.Guhle acquired a new car (an Audi) and the company published a photo on his Instagram account to thank him for his trust.However, in the said photo, we notice one thing: the huge splint Guhle is wearing after undergoing emergency surgery for a quadriceps laceration.

It’s striking to the eye:

Kaiden Guhle went to take possession of a new Audi. He’s not wearing a small splint. pic.twitter.com/M2Oa8TBewY — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 21, 2025

It’s certain that seeing Guhle wear a splint of this kind can be worrying.

Because we agree on one thing: the piece is not small.

And the bigger it is… The more we can believe it’s serious, which is logical.

I look forward to seeing, that said, the Canadian’s plan for Guhle for the rest.

When Kirby Dach got injured, the organization wanted him to stay involved within the organization to make his life easier and to keep him in the game.

The CH also did the same with David Reinbacher, let’s remember.

Could we see Guhle receive the same treatment? In my eyes, the chances of this happening are good… Because we know the Canadian values their defenseman.

We know Guhle has all the tools to be part of the future and be a good defenseman in Montreal.

That’s why – according to my logic – the organization will do everything to ensure his rehabilitation goes as smoothly as possible.

