Jordan Binnington : we always believed

How much you wanna bet Cooper’s message to Binnington was something like: Way to say F the haters with a big game like that pic.twitter.com/AzIMtfQy04 — David Alter (@dalter) February 21, 2025

Before you throw stones at me: yes, my title is a joke.Because no, we didn’t always believe in Jordan Binnington during this tournament. I was the first to have easy criticism for this Blues goalie who had gained the trust of his bosses.And let’s say that when he gave up his first goals to the Americans, I thought there was a good chance Canada would slip away.But fortunately for the managers, who won’t have to face the shame this morning of seeing 40 million Canadians publicly playing “let’s see who would have been a better choice for Team Canada”, Binnington stood up.Unlike Connor Hellebuyck, who has a reputation for not standing up in important moments…Jordan Binnington, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019 against Boston (oh, really), was extraordinary in overtime. I didn’t think he had that in him to that extent, but he stood up.And this morning, he deserves our respect.This morning, we’re not talking about the Canadian national anthem or shame in the country: we’re celebrating the victory against the Americans. And Jon Cooper must be relieved, at least.Cooper is the only coach in the tournament who has never changed goalies. And that’s even though, after each game, many fans wanted him to make a change and have Adin Hill take the net.But Cooper believed in his guy, saying he was his man for the tournament.And yesterday, seeing them celebrate together after the game, it made for strong images. After all, Cooper gave him confidence and the results paid off. The coach knew what he was doing, at least.If he had lost the game, it would have given arguments to those who want to see Logan Thompson next year at the Olympics. But for now, the favorite to keep Canada’s goals in 2026 is Binnington.It has time to change, of course, but…– Ouch.– It’s funny.– To read.– Well done.