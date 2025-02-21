Emil Heineman is training like a regular, his return is imminent

Josh Anderson back at CH practice pic.twitter.com/F6pb4ypsjJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 21, 2025

Combinations at CH practice before heading to Ottawa. Back to the lines that worked before Emil Heineman’s injury… Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach-Laine

Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Heineman-Evans-Armia@RDSca — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 21, 2025

Laine working on his shot pic.twitter.com/2QfBnPADfO — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 21, 2025

Ah yes: we’re back to the beat of the Canadiens after talking about the Canadians.The Montreal Canadiens practiced this morning. And with just over 24 hours until the game in Ottawa, several elements related to the CH’s practice are worth noting.For example?1. Josh Anderson was back on the ice. After missing the last few practices, we could wonder if he would be able to skate with the others this morning.But he was there.2. Anderson was on a line with Brendan Gallagher and Christian Dvorak. If that sounds familiar, it’s because this morning, Martin St-Louis brought back his lines from when they were working, in Montreal.This includes Patrik Laine in the top-6… but it especially includes Emil Heineman.3. It’s possible to believe, on the sidelines of practice, that Heineman will be able to return to the game tomorrow. The CH didn’t recall anyone and he had his regular line with Jake Evans and Joel Armia.No Laval attackers were present and Michael Pezzetta is the 13th attacker. That’s a clue in itself.4. Defensively speaking, there are only six healthy defensemen in town. Logan Mailloux is down, Kaiden Guhle is injured… so we can guess who will play tomorrow against the Senators.Here’s how the guys were lined up during practice. Can the fact that Lane Hutson got some rest and is with David Savard help him regain his magic?– That’s what needs to be done.– Will the Islanders follow?– Important contract in Vancouver.