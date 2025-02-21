Donald Trump calls Justin Trudeau a “loser” after the US defeat

After Canada’s victory over the Americans last night, Justin Trudeau rushed to publish a message that says a lot about his various platforms.

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our sport. — Justin Trudeau

With everything surrounding the two countries lately, obviously… Justin Trudeau’s statement drew attention for fairly normal reasons.

But apparently, the comments from the main person involved were really poorly received by Donald Trump.

Why doesn’t it surprise me?…

The American president, on Fox News, called Justin Trudeau a loser.

And Donald Trump also mentioned that Trudeau is killing Canada with radical and Marxist policies. Trump claims that the United States has a great relationship with Canada… But only not with Justin Trudeau.

He’s not pleased:

After Canada’s victory over the United States, @realDonaldTrump is attacking @JustinTrudeau on Fox News, calling him a “loser” who is “killing Canada” with his “radical Marxist policies.” He claims to have watched the end of the game,… pic.twitter.com/hzXriU6BSR — Hadi Hassin (@hassinhadi) February 21, 2025

Donald Trump knows how to not make new friends. We expected him to react after the game, but we didn’t necessarily expect him to react like this either.

Because it’s pretty intense, we agree.

But that’s Donald Trump: he says what he thinks out loud… For better or for worse.

And it’s clear that when he says things like that at a time like this, after an American defeat to the Canadians… His reputation continues to grow.

Again, for better or for worse.

Note that the American president took the time to “congratulate” the Canadian team on their victory, but he also took the time to remind everyone that the American team deserved to win because it’s fantastic.

