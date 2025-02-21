David Savard and Joel Armia have had discussions with the CH for a new contract

For what it’s worth, the two players commented on their future today after the team’s practice.
Savard – as he has done in the past – recalled that he loves playing here and would like to stay in Montreal.
Armia, on the other hand, doesn’t want to think about it too much… because he wants to help the CH win above all.
‘We have had discussions with the club, nothing too serious. I’ve always said, I would like to stay here, but I understand it’s a business. We’ll see what happens before the deadline.’ -David Savard @CanadiensMTL
— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 21, 2025
‘Yes, my agent is discussing with the club, but I prefer not to think about it. I just want to focus on trying to help the club win games.’
-Joel Armia @CanadiensMTL
— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 21, 2025
Both players could stay in Montreal… But there is also a chance to see them being traded before March 7.
Savard has interesting value for the reasons we know, and it’s the same for Armia. I would keep both, personally… because we know their importance in the formation.
The defenseman guides the young players with his experience, and the forward does his job on the bottom-6 and on the penalty kill. At a respectable salary, I would offer Armia a new three-year contract… And for Savard, I would go with one-year contracts until he retires.
For now, it’s difficult to know Kent Hughes’ true plan.
We will have to continue to monitor the Armia and Savard files, to put it another way. But it’s still relevant to know that they have already had discussions with the CH about a future contract.
