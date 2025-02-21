David Savard and Joel Armia have had discussions with the CH for a new contract

David Savard and Joel Armia are in a similar situation.Both players, who are over 30 years old, are in the last year of their respective contracts with the Canadiens.They will be eligible to test the free agent market on July 1 if they have not signed a new agreement by then.

For what it’s worth, the two players commented on their future today after the team’s practice.

And again, they are in a similar situation.The defenseman said he has had discussions with the club, and the forward, for his part, claims that his agent is talking to the Canadiens right now.

Savard – as he has done in the past – recalled that he loves playing here and would like to stay in Montreal.

Armia, on the other hand, doesn’t want to think about it too much… because he wants to help the CH win above all.

‘We have had discussions with the club, nothing too serious. I’ve always said, I would like to stay here, but I understand it’s a business. We’ll see what happens before the deadline.’ -David Savard @CanadiensMTL — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 21, 2025

‘Yes, my agent is discussing with the club, but I prefer not to think about it. I just want to focus on trying to help the club win games.’

-Joel Armia @CanadiensMTL — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 21, 2025

Jeremy Filosa collected the comments from the two players:In all this, we must not forget one important thing.

Both players could stay in Montreal… But there is also a chance to see them being traded before March 7.

Savard has interesting value for the reasons we know, and it’s the same for Armia. I would keep both, personally… because we know their importance in the formation.

The defenseman guides the young players with his experience, and the forward does his job on the bottom-6 and on the penalty kill. At a respectable salary, I would offer Armia a new three-year contract… And for Savard, I would go with one-year contracts until he retires.

But if the Canadiens are not in a position to return to the playoff picture in the next two weeks, we might expect to see Kent Hughes make a move.And the names of the two veterans will likely end up on the list of certain teams, as was the case at this time last year.

For now, it’s difficult to know Kent Hughes’ true plan.

We know he wants to add talent to his team, but we also know he might be tempted to trade players who have good value before taking the risk of losing them for nothing this summer.

We will have to continue to monitor the Armia and Savard files, to put it another way. But it’s still relevant to know that they have already had discussions with the CH about a future contract.

