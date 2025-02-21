Skip to content
David Reinbacher : a very efficient performance
Michaël Petit
Credit: Getty Images
On this Friday evening, the Laval Rocket played a game against the Manitoba Moose and we were watching David Reinbacher closely.

The Austrian finally played his first game of the season on Wednesday evening against the same Moose.

He did very well and Pascal Vincent even complimented him on his performance.

Once again, Reinbacher was very effective in the game and this time, it ended with a convincing 5-1 win for the Rocket.

It’s his efficiency and the stability he brings that make him the player he is.

He didn’t get any points, but he came close on several occasions, providing good support to the attack.

He also directed two shots on goal.

Aside from his offensive contribution, Reinbacher was all over the ice, without necessarily being the center of attention.

He also finished the game with a +3 differential.

He generously distributed hits and played an excellent defensive game, preventing several quality chances for the Moose.

On social media, we see several positive comments about Reinbacher’s performance

We need to be patient with the young defenseman, because a knee ligament tear, no matter which one, doesn’t forgive easily.

We also need to be patient with Reinbacher, since his playing style may take time to establish himself as an NHL defenseman.

One thing is certain, he’s on the right track and continues to impress.


Overtime

– In the win, Florian Xhekaj scored his 13th goal of the season, but it was especially his 9th goal in the third period in 2024-25.

– Sean Farrell had another solid game. He generated a lot of attack throughout the game and scored a goal and an assist in the win.

– William Trudeau was involved in Xhekaj’s goal. But what caught my attention the most was that he sent two opponents to the ice in two different ways in less than 15 seconds.

