David Reinbacher : a very efficient performance

Convincing performance from the Laval Rocket, who win 5-1 against the Manitoba Moose in front of another sold-out crowd at Place Bell. Beaucage, Roy, Farrell, Xhekaj, and Dauphin scored; 20 saves for Cayden Primeau, who earns his 11th win in 13 games.

It’s his efficiency and the stability he brings that make him the player he is.

He didn’t get any points, but he came close on several occasions, providing good support to the attack.

David Reinbacher just made a great play for Alex Beaucage. Excellent pass that led to the attacker’s shot on the post. The 4th line of Nijhoff-Kidney-Beaucage is having an excellent evening so far. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 22, 2025

On social media, we see several positive comments about Reinbacher’s performance

Reinbacher just made an elite defensive play — Talk_canadiens (@talk_canadiens) February 22, 2025

Really good game for David Reinbacher. Thinks the game much quicker already, looks more comfortable And Sean Farrell once again — Pierre-Luc PatRizz Laine (@PierreLucMathi1) February 22, 2025

Reinbacher has great hockey IQ, I think if he can stay healthy he’ll be just fine as he gets his legs back completely — Nick (@NickL2500) February 22, 2025

We need to be patient with the young defenseman, because a knee ligament tear, no matter which one, doesn’t forgive easily.

One thing is certain, he’s on the right track and continues to impress.

Overtime

– In the win, Florian Xhekaj scored his 13th goal of the season, but it was especially his 9th goal in the third period in 2024-25.

Florian Xhekaj scores his 13th goal of the season !#MANvsLAV on RDS pic.twitter.com/CgP3mHSU9K — RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2025

– Sean Farrell had another solid game. He generated a lot of attack throughout the game and scored a goal and an assist in the win.

Sean Farrell takes off at Laval ! #MANvsLAV on RDS pic.twitter.com/yTaUoUv9Wh — RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2025

– William Trudeau was involved in Xhekaj’s goal. But what caught my attention the most was that he sent two opponents to the ice in two different ways in less than 15 seconds.