Credit: Brad Marchand is not having an easy time this year. In Boston, the Bruins captain is at the center of several rumors. We don’t know if he’ll return with the club this summer and maybe he’ll even be traded in the coming days. But in the meantime, he’s a champion with Canada. And that’s even […]

Man is it good to be Marchy pic.twitter.com/GDGNcEGbau — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 21, 2025

Sometimes, when you open your mouth to the media, it hurts you. – Brad Marchand

«Sometimes when you shoot your mouth off in the media it bites ya.» Brad Marchand on the Tkachuk brothers. pic.twitter.com/f4sh93bSFg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2025

in a hurry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R Betting (@br_betting)

Brad Marchand is not having an easy time this year.In Boston, the Bruins captain is at the center of several rumors. We don’t know if he’ll return with the club this summer and maybe he’ll even be traded in the coming days.But in the meantime, he’s a champion with Canada. And that’s even if he wasn’t the best player on the ice.Marchand was brought in with Canada to bring a different flavor to the team. And yesterday, after Canada’s win (in front of several thousand Canadian fans who had made the trip), he showed what he’s capable of.Why am I saying this? Because he got his message across to the Tkachuk brothers.Marchand (who has obviously never said anything he’s regretted in his life…) came back on the famous comments from Brady and Matthew regarding the American team’s group discussion and the events of last Saturday.The Canadian player’s message?When you look at it, the Tkachuks were intense and that had both good and bad effects. The fact that they surprised Canada like that before the final had negative consequences.For example? Yesterday, Matthew Tkachuk was too hurt from the rest of his (intense) tournament to have an impact. The Americans therefore played without an important part of their recipe.Brady Tkachuk didn’t win anything in Ottawa and clearly, yesterday, he wanted to win for his country. But without his brother at 100% by his side, he didn’t have the same impact as on Saturday.And yesterday, Canada was ready. Not bad, more than on Saturday…– Wow.– Ouch.– It paid off yesterday.