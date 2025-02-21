Arber Xhekaj sends his message to Brady Tkachuk: “I want his evening to be painful”

Then… Are you looking forward to seeing the Canadian’s game tomorrow night in Ottawa, against the Senators?

I know, I know. The show will be much less good than in the last week and a half… But okay.

Arber Xhekaj has given all Canadian fans a good reason to watch tomorrow night’s game.

The Canadian’s defenseman, asked about Brady Tkachuk after today’s practice, has like sent a message to the Senators’ captain.

If Tkachuk is in uniform – let’s remember he was injured before yesterday’s game -, he’ll probably have to expect to drop the gloves.

Because the Sheriff’s plan is to make his life difficult tomorrow night, as can be read in an article by Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports):

I’m going straight to him. I’m going to crunch him. I don’t care […] I want to make his life… miserable, I want his evening to be painful. – Arber Xhekaj

How do we face Brady Tkachuk if he’s in the Senators’ lineup tomorrow night? Maybe it’s better not to get into his game. Nonsense, thinks Xhekaj. “I’m going to go to him. I’m going to crunch him. I don’t care” https://t.co/cpl4PWnJMz — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 21, 2025

Great Arber!

We know that the Canadian’s defenseman is not afraid of anything.

And we know that he doesn’t hesitate to drop the gloves if the moment is well chosen for him to do so.

That being said, it’s sure that Arber is looking forward to facing the youngest of the Tkachuk brothers after seeing him dominate the 4 Nations Tournament.

Brady has been so, so good for the American team that right now, everyone is talking about him all over the league.

Strong men like Xhekaj will want to measure themselves against him to prove themselves – and that’s normal.

Tomorrow’s game is likely to be exciting, therefore. At least, with Arber sending his message a little over 24 hours before the game… It promises.

Let’s hope Tkachuk is in uniform!

