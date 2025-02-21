4 nations : Mike Matheson believes he could have helped Canada

WOW!
9.3 million viewers for Canada-USA final on ESPN last night.
Higher than any NHL game ever.
In Canada, there were also 6.8 million viewers, which is about 17% of the country’s total population.
Cumulatively, that’s 16 million viewers.
Shea Theodore, Josh Morrissey, Quinn Hughes… Not to mention those who were overlooked.
One of those overlooked, Mike Matheson, recently spoke to the media after today’s (Friday) practice and discussed his desire to participate in the tournament.
Matheson was on Canada’s short list. He knew that one or two injuries could mean a call.
Unfortunately.
«I believe my game could have helped them. It's my dream to play a big game at the Bell Centre.»
« Of course, I thought about it. As a Canadiens player, it’s my dream to play an important game at the Bell Centre. My game would have helped them, I believe. I was confident it was at least a possibility. » – Mike Matheson
It’s hard not to agree with the Quebec defenseman.
It’s every hockey player’s dream to play a game of this magnitude.
However, we can’t say that Thomas Harley, who came in as a replacement, wasn’t beneficial either.
I knew he was very underrated, but I was greatly surprised by his game, which is completely different from Matheson’s.
