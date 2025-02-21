4 nations : Mike Matheson believes he could have helped Canada

Credit: The final match of the 4 Nations Tournament generated record ratings on ESPN. With 9.3 million viewers, the match was the most-watched match in NHL history. WOW! 9.3 million viewers for Canada-USA final on ESPN last night. Higher than any NHL game ever. — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 21, 2025 In Canada, there were also 6.8 […]

The final match of the 4 Nations Tournament generated record ratings on ESPN.With 9.3 million viewers, the match was the most-watched match in NHL history.

In Canada, there were also 6.8 million viewers, which is about 17% of the country’s total population.

Cumulatively, that’s 16 million viewers.

Overnight ratings are in for 4 Nations final. Over 9.25 million viewers in the United States. Over 6.8 million viewers in Canada. A total of 16 million viewers combined. Massive numbers. Incredible. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) February 21, 2025

Incredible.And all this, despite some notable absences on both sides.

Shea Theodore, Josh Morrissey, Quinn Hughes… Not to mention those who were overlooked.

One of those overlooked, Mike Matheson, recently spoke to the media after today’s (Friday) practice and discussed his desire to participate in the tournament.

Matheson was on Canada’s short list. He knew that one or two injuries could mean a call. Unfortunately. «I believe my game could have helped them. It’s my dream to play a big game at the Bell Centre.» https://t.co/jTRinMpOc2 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 22, 2025

« Of course, I thought about it. As a Canadiens player, it’s my dream to play an important game at the Bell Centre. My game would have helped them, I believe. I was confident it was at least a possibility. » – Mike Matheson

It’s hard not to agree with the Quebec defenseman.

It’s every hockey player’s dream to play a game of this magnitude.

His mobility and offensive instinct would have definitely brought something interesting, especially in the first game against the United States when Cale Makar was absent.We clearly saw a lack of offensive support in the defensive brigade, and Matheson could have remedied the situation.

However, we can’t say that Thomas Harley, who came in as a replacement, wasn’t beneficial either.

I knew he was very underrated, but I was greatly surprised by his game, which is completely different from Matheson’s.

What matters in the end is that Canada won the gold medal in this tournament.

