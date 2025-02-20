Tom Brady has put on his skates to cheer on the American team and the result is hilarious

Winning the Super Bowl seven times like he did… It’s really special.
But even if Brady excelled on a football field, let’s say we can’t say the same thing about him on ice.
And the reason is simple: on ice… Tom Brady is not really good.
Even Tom Brady is trying to suit up for the USA tonight #4Nations
(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/dDXeXmrVSA
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 20, 2025
We see him giving some ice skating kicks and let’s just say he doesn’t look like the most comfortable guy, hehe.
He’s got style, old Brady!
No kidding, we also see Tie Domi trying to “fight” Brady in the video. The two athletes then send their respective words of encouragement to their nation and it really gives a good result.
We didn’t think it would work that well. And now, everyone’s talking about tonight’s game between Canada and the US, as if it were an Olympic final or a Stanley Cup final.
In a hurry
— That’s what I was saying!
This might be the biggest Canada-Russia game since ‘72!
— Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 20, 2025
— Oh
Markov is on his way to Montreal according to @MaximeTruman https://t.co/XsGdgRtbqD
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 20, 2025
— Go, Sid!
Can Captain Canada add to his illustrious international resume tonight? #4Nations pic.twitter.com/HUnnc5RyZj
— BarDown (@BarDown) February 20, 2025