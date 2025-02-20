Tom Brady has put on his skates to cheer on the American team and the result is hilarious

Credit: Tom Brady is the GOAT of the NFL. Winning the Super Bowl seven times like he did… It’s really special. But even if Brady excelled on a football field, let’s say we can’t say the same thing about him on ice. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback laced up his skates today to cheer on […]

Even Tom Brady is trying to suit up for the USA tonight #4Nations (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/dDXeXmrVSA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 20, 2025

The sequence is really funny:

We see him giving some ice skating kicks and let’s just say he doesn’t look like the most comfortable guy, hehe.

What really makes me laugh is seeing his elbow pads worn over his long-sleeved shirt.

He’s got style, old Brady!

No kidding, we also see Tie Domi trying to “fight” Brady in the video. The two athletes then send their respective words of encouragement to their nation and it really gives a good result.

We need more videos like that. But it also shows that athletes in North America are following the 4 Nations Tournament and it helps the NHL promote its sport.

We didn’t think it would work that well. And now, everyone’s talking about tonight’s game between Canada and the US, as if it were an Olympic final or a Stanley Cup final.

The NHL really pulled it off.

This might be the biggest Canada-Russia game since ‘72! — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 20, 2025

