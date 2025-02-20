The son of Patrick Roy : “My father gets along very well with Lou Lamoriello”

It’s been over a year since Patrick Roy became the head coach of the New York Islanders.

He scored a major coup by leading his team to the playoffs last season, but the Isles have been having a tougher time since the start of the campaign.

They are four points away from the Red Wings and a playoff spot at the time of writing, having won seven of their last 10 games. Before that, it was a struggle…

The team wasn’t doing great and there were even rumors that Roy might lose his job.

We know Lou Lamoriello’s fiery personality, after all. But that never happened in the end.

Patrick Roy’s son, Frédérick, recently shared his thoughts in an interview with journalist Mikaël Lalancette (Le Soleil).

Roy and Lamoriello – even if the Isles aren’t in the playoff picture right now – still get along great.

My father is happy, he loves the city, he gets along very well with Lou Lamoriello. I can sense that he’s very happy. – Frédérick Roy

Frédérick Roy still has a great passion for hockey, even if it’s not behind the bench like his father and brother-in-law. I caught up with the new hockey development advisor for @HockeyQuebec: https://t.co/OZFfLlmUjf — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) February 20, 2025

The interview in question can be found right here:

Patrick Roy’s son didn’t have to comment on his relationship with Lou Lamoriello, but he did anyway.

And it’s not for nothing. Especially with the rumors surrounding the Islanders’ coach over the past few weeks.

But ultimately, Roy is the perfect guy for the Islanders, and knowing that he’s happy within the organization should send a message to the management.

He’s doing what he can to lead a team that doesn’t have a lot of talent in its lineup.

VIDEO: #Isles coach Patrick Roy tells fans at open practice that team isn’t happy about its performance but will work extremely hard to improve. pic.twitter.com/gAs99B4deu — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 27, 2024

And he has the character to change things in New York.He speaks his mind honestly to be transparent with the fans, and that allows him to build a connection with them as well:

I don’t see why the Islanders would want to get rid of him, to put it another way.

And I think that’s what Frédérick Roy was trying to suggest in his comments.

