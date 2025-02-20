Pascal Vincent threw flowers at David Reinbacher following his first game of the season

His first game of the season was far from glorious. https://t.co/eYaaFZG3bX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 20, 2025

And then, what did David Reinbacher look like last night, on the sidelines of his first game of the season under the Rocket’s colors after taking the time to heal his knee?It depends on who you ask.There is currently a text from the QMI Agency that is causing a lot of talk on the subject. Many fans are not happy to see that his game was described as bad by the author, who recalls that Reinbacher was on the ice for the first four goals of the opponent.Why did this cause a reaction? Because Pascal Vincent did not exactly have the same reading of the situation.The Rocket’s coach, who had never directed Reinbacher before in a regular season game, said that in the first half of the game, the Canadiens’ first choice in 2023 was his best defenseman. Not bad for a guy who’s coming back from a knee injury, right?It’s interesting to note that Reinbacher finished the game last night with a minus-2 differential. One of the Moose’s goals was scored on a power play.Reinbacher wasn’t perfect last night, but no one expected him to be either. He’ll need time to get back on track after his operation and last night was a step in the right direction.In all this, it’s worth mentioning that the Laval Rocket lost 5-4 – in front of their fans – to the Manitoba Moose, which gives them a second consecutive loss.Result? The Rochester Americans are now ahead of the Rocket in the North division.