“It’s why nobody liked you” : Akim Aliu spits on P.K. Subban
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

This morning, American President Donald Trump published a long message on Twitter. In short, he teased Canada by inviting “Governor Trudeau” to watch tonight’s game with him, and in his post, he also spoke about the 51st American state. This got people talking for obvious reasons. And P.K. Subban, who is Canadian, shared the message… As if he was excited to see the turn of events.

In the comments of Subban’s post, we see people criticizing him. And again, I don’t need to explain to you why this gets a reaction. Subban played for Canada, he was born here… It’s normal to see that his statement didn’t go over well with everyone. And again, with everything that’s happening right now between Canada and the United States, maybe P.K. should have thought twice before sharing that message…

Akim Aliu has been in the spotlight in recent years after revealing he was at the center of a racism story. Let’s recall that this is what led to the dismissal of Bill Peters in Calgary, who made racist comments towards him. That being said, Aliu took the time to comment on Subban’s statement… And let’s just say he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

This is why, wherever you played, nobody liked you, and the players on the inside always knew who you really were: a sellout of the highest order. – Akim Aliu

Aliu – who played with Subban when he was younger – claims that the former Canadiens player was never authentic and only thinks about getting his name in the media. Ah, and Aliu also calls Subban “the perfect example of why people of color haven’t progressed to the highest levels of society”.

I wonder if there will be any repercussions from this. Will Subban decide to respond to Aliu’s comments? Will he delete his post… Even if the damage is already done? In any case, I have the feeling that this story is far from over. And it will be interesting to see what happens next…


