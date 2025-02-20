Skip to content
Group conversation: J.T. Miller “hates” that the Tkachuk brothers talked about it
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
It’s in a few minutes that the grand finale of the 4 Nations Confrontation will begin. For the occasion, we will have the right to a duel between Canada and the United States… and expectations are high.

The duel between the two teams on Saturday night was intense, after all.

In this first duel, what had notably set the tone, was the sequence of three fights in nine seconds to start the match. After the meeting, Matthew Tkachuk had admitted that all of this had been decided in advance in a group conversation between J.T. Miller and the two Tkachuk brothers.

That being said, there is someone who really did not like that all this came out in the media: J.T. Miller. In fact, he even went so far as to say that he “hates” that the Tkachuk brothers spoke about the group conversation.

Basically, what Miller is saying is that he thinks saying that it was all decided in a group conversation gives the impression that it was all too premeditated. He explains that it was mostly a way for the United States to set the tone and send a message to the Canadian team that the evening would not be easy.

And when you listen to him talk, you can read between the lines that this message was mainly intended for Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

That being said, this is not the first time this season that we have heard a locker room story about Miller that is not exactly positive. We know that for several weeks, Elias Pettersson and he were not able to get along in the Canucks’ locker room.

That even forced Vancouver to send Miller to the Rangers.

The big question now is what will happen tonight. Was the famous group conversation active today? Will the physical players of the United States still want to send a message?

The answer in the next few minutes.


In passing

– Josh Morrissey is sick, so he will not play tonight. Thomas Harley will take his place.

– Kyle Connor will be left out tonight. Chris Kreider will be in uniform, however.

– There are a lot of red jerseys at TD Garden tonight.

– Logical.

– Let’s see what happens.

