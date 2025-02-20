Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Call to American players: Donald Trump spoke about the 51st state
If we could separate politics from sports, it would be…

It would be impossible. By the force of things, in an international tournament that takes place when an economic war has been launched, it is clear that there is politics involved around the game.

It can’t be otherwise – even if it may displease many people.

Between the demands for Quebec teams in international competitions and all the stories with the United States, the political-sports links have rarely been as strong as they are now.

And let’s say Donald Trump hasn’t done anything to calm things down.

As you probably know, he called the American players this morning to wish them good luck. And during the call, he referred to the 51st state, which is obviously his wish for Canada.

Bill Guerin, the American GM, confirmed it all and it was reported by The Athletic.

What is ironic (to put it politely) is that Bill Guerin didn’t want to emphasize the 51st state when talking about the call in question. He confirmed that the subject was brought up by the president, but he wants us to talk mainly about Trump’s message to the players.

In short, he wants us to talk about hockey.

What Guerin doesn’t understand is that it’s him who publicly asked for the president to be involved. And he knows what kind of character Trump is: he should have known that he wouldn’t be “wise” on the phone…

And if a guy like Noah Hanifin wants to win for the president afterwards, it’s a bit Guerin’s fault, after all.


