American team: only one player who is assured of not playing tonight
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Americans trained this morning in preparation for tonight’s duel against Canada.

Naturally, we were watching the state of the injured players. Would the players who missed Monday’s game be part of this morning’s training session in Boston?

It’s worth noting that Brady Tkachuk, who missed yesterday’s practice, was present this morning.

But as we know, a player who trains doesn’t necessarily mean a player who will play a few hours later. That’s why we had to wait and see what Mike Sullivan, the coach, had to say about it.

And according to him, apart from Charlie McAvoy, which we already knew, everyone is available. However, there will still be some guys who will decide at the last minute whether they will play or not. We don’t want to reveal everything to the Canadians… but despite that, Mike Sullivan is not in an easy position.

Kyle Connor, the Tkachuk brothers, and Auston Matthews are the most injured players among the Americans – from what we know, excluding McAvoy.

So, we can assume that the American team won’t need Tage Thompson or Brett Pesce, two players who are in town in case of injuries.

On the Canadian side, there’s less at stake to watch. After all, the injuries are much less important (from what we know) and we have a good idea of the team’s composition.

The fact that Seth Jarvis is involved in special units during training suggests that he will play.

Naturally, for better or for worse, we should expect Jordan Binnington to stress out Canadian fans – and maybe even the players on the ice.

Can the Canadian goalkeeper stand up to the challenge?


