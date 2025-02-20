American team: only one player who is assured of not playing tonight

“We have a few uncertain cases for tonight, but apart from Charlie (McAvoy), everyone is available” – Mike Sullivan
Tage Thompson and Brett Pesce are here, but they will not be used. pic.twitter.com/I0mQNfosd4 — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 20, 2025
Seth Jarvis is doing special teams work at Team Canada’s morning skate. Looks like he’ll draw back in the lineup for tonight’s #4Nations championship.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 20, 2025
Good morning from Boston, where it’s a great day for hockey!!
– pic.twitter.com/3Oy3VL6E2a — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 20, 2025
The Magic Glove of 19-year-old Evgeny Volokhin pic.twitter.com/p8okCapgOi
— KHL (@khl_eng) February 20, 2025
J.T. Miller on Trump’s call: «It was so awesome to get his support. It’s a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It’s just another one of those things where we’re kind of pinching ourselves this tournament.» https://t.co/EWdQQrRxmn
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 20, 2025
It’s just incredible how much of a home run 4 Nations has been for the NHL and hockey in general.
Friends who never watched a hockey game in their lives reaching out asking what the plan is for tonight’s game, what food we’re ordering, etc. Definition of growing the game. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 20, 2025
Yesterday, Jon Cooper was asked about what a Team Canada win over USA would mean for the country, given current political climate, and he gave this gem of an answer: “I’m a hockey coach. Am I aware of what’s going on around the world? I am. I think when you’re in the position…
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 20, 2025