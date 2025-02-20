American team: only one player who is assured of not playing tonight

Credit: The Americans trained this morning in preparation for tonight’s duel against Canada. Naturally, we were watching the state of the injured players. Would the players who missed Monday’s game be part of this morning’s training session in Boston? It’s worth noting that Brady Tkachuk, who missed yesterday’s practice, was present this morning. But as we […]

“We have a few uncertain cases for tonight, but apart from Charlie (McAvoy), everyone is available” – Mike Sullivan Tage Thompson and Brett Pesce are here, but they will not be used. pic.twitter.com/I0mQNfosd4 — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 20, 2025

Seth Jarvis is doing special teams work at Team Canada’s morning skate. Looks like he’ll draw back in the lineup for tonight’s #4Nations championship. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 20, 2025

Good morning from Boston, where it’s a great day for hockey!! – pic.twitter.com/3Oy3VL6E2a — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 20, 2025

The Magic Glove of 19-year-old Evgeny Volokhin pic.twitter.com/p8okCapgOi — KHL (@khl_eng) February 20, 2025

J.T. Miller on Trump’s call: «It was so awesome to get his support. It’s a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It’s just another one of those things where we’re kind of pinching ourselves this tournament.» https://t.co/EWdQQrRxmn — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 20, 2025

It’s just incredible how much of a home run 4 Nations has been for the NHL and hockey in general. Friends who never watched a hockey game in their lives reaching out asking what the plan is for tonight’s game, what food we’re ordering, etc. Definition of growing the game. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 20, 2025

On peut se demander si Big Papi a des informations privilégiées pour établir un chiffre aussi précis. https://t.co/meSLQWsBYx — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 20, 2025

Yesterday, Jon Cooper was asked about what a Team Canada win over USA would mean for the country, given current political climate, and he gave this gem of an answer: “I’m a hockey coach. Am I aware of what’s going on around the world? I am. I think when you’re in the position… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 20, 2025

The Americans trained this morning in preparation for tonight's duel against Canada.Naturally, we were watching the state of the injured players. Would the players who missed Monday's game be part of this morning's training session in Boston?It's worth noting that Brady Tkachuk, who missed yesterday's practice, was present this morning.But as we know, a player who trains doesn't necessarily mean a player who will play a few hours later. That's why we had to wait and see what Mike Sullivan, the coach, had to say about it.And according to him, apart from Charlie McAvoy, which we already knew, everyone is available. However, there will still be some guys who will decide at the last minute whether they will play or not. We don't want to reveal everything to the Canadians… but despite that, Mike Sullivan is not in an easy position.Kyle Connor, the Tkachuk brothers, and Auston Matthews are the most injured players among the Americans – from what we know, excluding McAvoy.So, we can assume that the American team won't need Tage Thompson or Brett Pesce, two players who are in town in case of injuries.On the Canadian side, there's less at stake to watch. After all, the injuries are much less important (from what we know) and we have a good idea of the team's composition.The fact that Seth Jarvis is involved in special units during training suggests that he will play.Naturally, for better or for worse, we should expect Jordan Binnington to stress out Canadian fans – and maybe even the players on the ice.Can the Canadian goalkeeper stand up to the challenge?