Advanced statistics: Compared to American goalies, Binnington is more than bad

In a nutshell

Craig Berube believes Jon Cooper’s faith in Binnington will be rewarded «He’s always been a big game goalie» What about #4Nations play? «He’s played pretty well. I mean, goals go in, right? But he’s made some big saves at big times for Canada»https://t.co/XTcXFufTX6 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 20, 2025

The Tkachuks are wanted men here in Canada pic.twitter.com/JK7z5Y2ZhD — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 20, 2025

It’s the big day!Canada and the United States will clash tonight in Boston, as part of the 4 Nations Tournament final.Who will win? Share your predictions in the comments if you’d like!For Canada to win this match… they’ll need Jordan Binnington to be more solid in front of his net.Because yes, it’s the Blues’ goalie who will defend Canada’s cage tonight, even if he hasn’t (really) been perfect since the start of the competition.Binnington has proven himself in the past by winning the Stanley Cup in St. Louis, but he can’t play like the goalie we’ve seen lately.Renaud Lavoie compared his stats to those of the American goalies… and it’s day and night:The American goalies’ save percentage is .943.Binnington’s is .892.The American goalies’ save percentage on scoring chances is .955.For Binnington, we’re talking about a save percentage of .852.The goalies’ save percentage in traffic is .950.Binnington has a save percentage of .778 in that category.We can agree that it’s not even close:Canada has what it takes to beat the United States.They have a good offense, a good defense… but the key to the game will really be Jordan Binnington.He – in part – has Canada’s fate in his hands.The other players must step up to help him, of course.But it starts with Binnington: if he makes the big saves, he’ll allow his team to gain confidence.And if Canada plays with confidence, that’s when it can become dangerous for the United States… even if they have the luxury of being able to count on the best goalie in the world in Connor Hellebuyck.Please, Jordan, you have to have a good game tonight!– I hope he’s right.– Not famous…