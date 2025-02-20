4 Nations : Connor McDavid scores the gold goal for Canada

Lines for USA vs. Canada in the #4Nations final. pic.twitter.com/LmY8tS6tca
— Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) February 21, 2025
NATHAN MACKINNON OPENS THE SCORING! #4Nations
: @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/c2Mae8GUoF
— NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025
BRADY TKACHUK
USA HAS TIED THE GAME! #4Nations : @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/tz3E0gjyfN
— NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025
JAKE SANDERSON
IT’S 2-1 USA! #4Nations : @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ZlxpRTt6M7
— NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025
JACCOB SLAVIN JUST SAVED A SURE GOAL
What else can you say about this guy?! He’s so, so underrated. #4Nations : @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ScobZ2eaIg
— NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025
THIS GAME IS TIED AGAIN
Sam Bennett goes upstairs to make this a 2-2 game! #4Nations : @espn & @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/PCHoru6JVT
— NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025
BINNINGTON ROBS MATTHEWS #4Nations
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 21, 2025
Another HUGE stop by Binnington on Tkachuk #4Nations
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 21, 2025
CONNOR MCDAVID!!!! THE GAME WINNER!!! CANADA WINS THE #4NATIONS FACE-OFF
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2025
Overtime
Charlie McAvoy was visibly emotional reading the starting lineup for Team USA in the #4Nations final.
He was forced to miss the Championship Game due to an upper-body injury. (via @usahockey) pic.twitter.com/hfwFelalxj — BarDown (@BarDown) February 21, 2025
Jaccob Slavin is an ELITE defenseman
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2025