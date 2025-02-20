Skip to content
4 Nations : Connor McDavid scores the gold goal for Canada
Félix Forget
It was the night of the grand final at the 4 Nations Confrontation, as Canada and the United States clashed in Boston in this decisive match.

In Canada, Josh Morrissey (sick) gave way to Thomas Harley, while in the United States, Chris Kreider took Kyle Connor’s place.

Here are the two lineups:

This time, no fights took place in the first seconds of the game. That being said, there is one player who set the tone… but by scoring rather than fighting.

Nathan MacKinnon quickly opened the scoring in the first period.

Connor Hellebuyck then frustrated a few Canadian players with some great scoring chances… and he had a bit of help before the end of the period.

Brady Tkachuk tied the game… and he was quite happy.

After 20 minutes, the score was 1-1.

We continued to have some intense hockey in the second period… but Jordan Binnington continued to have trouble controlling his rebounds.

That allowed Jake Sanderson to give his team the lead.

A short time later, Canada almost responded, as Connor Hellebuyck was beaten…

But Jaccob Slavin saved the day. What a tournament he’s having.

However, Canada continued to buzz, and in the end, it paid off, thanks to Sam Bennett.

Mitch Marner did some great work on the sequence.

After 40 minutes, the score was 2-2. Hard to ask for more.

In the third period, both teams had their chances to score… but no goal was scored.

We therefore needed overtime (5-on-5, like in the playoffs) to settle the two teams.

In the first minutes of overtime, Auston Matthews had a great chance to end the debate… but Jordan Binnington frustrated him with a high-quality save.

And apparently, Binnington saved his best hockey for the end of the tournament: he also stole Brady Tkachuk before frustrating Matthews again.

He was really on fire.

And after seeing their goalkeeper save the furniture several times, the Canadian team found a way to reward him.

Connor McDavid scored the winning goal to give Canada the victory.

Final score: 3-2 Canada (OT)


Overtime

– We really had a hockey game tonight. Both teams could hardly have played a tighter game, and it shows how evenly matched the two teams were. This game was really not played for much.

– Charlie McAvoy, injured, could not participate in the game for the United States. However, he announced the starting lineup in the locker room… and it was a great moment.

– Matthew Tkachuk did not take to the ice from the second half of the second period. He was not 100% before the game and was visibly too uncomfortable to finish the game. The Panthers must be holding their breath right now.

– Jaccob Slavin is really, really good. Alone, he saved at least two goals tonight. He is possibly the best defensive defenseman in the NHL, and tonight, he proved it.

– Just like at the 2010 Olympics, the best player in the world scored the winning goal in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory. In 2010, it was Crosby… and in 2025, it’s McDavid.

