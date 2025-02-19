Skip to content
The PQ wants a Team Quebec: we would have a blast, but in French
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Several Quebecers want to see Quebec become a country. Several Canadians want to see Quebec stay in the country. And several supporters of Donald Trump want to see Quebec become part of the famous 51st American state.

What are we, Quebecers?

Obviously, if we ask the Parti Québécois, the plan would be sovereignty. And it’s especially with this perspective that the PQ wants Quebec to have national teams (female and male) in hockey. Journalist Kevin Dubé reported on it this morning.

The PQ’s motion was blocked by the CAQ.

Pascal Bérubé, who tabled the motion on behalf of the PQ, does not understand why the CAQ proposes to make hockey the national sport without wanting Quebec to have its own team.

We are a nation, but we don’t have a national team. It shows the absurdity of the situation. – Pascal Bérubé

We understand that the fact that Quebecers are being ignored at the Four Nations Confrontation raises some indignation in this regard. Samuel Montembeault is the only guy from here among the players… and he is the third goalkeeper of the club.

But would it help the cause of hockey in Quebec?

If Quebecers could not participate in Team Canada’s activities, there would be no Team Quebec in the Four Nations. There would be no Team Quebec against the best teams in the Olympics. The level of the club could not justify it, in my opinion.

There might not be a Team Quebec in the Junior World Championships, where Quebecers have been poorly represented for years.

Would it be productive for the Quebec nation? In my opinion, it is clear that the answer is no, since the best players from here could not compete with the best players from elsewhere.

It would be fighting with unequal weapons, and I don’t see how hockey in Quebec would come out on top.

If we want to get there one day, we should perhaps first listen to Marc Denis’s recommendations on the development of hockey in Quebec. Right?

Because otherwise, right now, a Team Quebec would only lose to the best in the world. But hey: at least we would lose… in French.


in a burst

– With reason.

– Brady Tkachuk absent from the United States’ practice.

– Will Quinn Hughes show up in Boston?

– Again?

– Interesting.

