The PQ wants a Team Quebec: we would have a blast, but in French

LATEST HOUR: a motion will be tabled this morning at the National Assembly https://t.co/1g2LdBB3kb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 19, 2025

We are a nation, but we don’t have a national team. It shows the absurdity of the situation. – Pascal Bérubé

As long as we have 1 guy in uniform at the Junior World Championships and none at the Four Nations Cup… https://t.co/SJOgNLzxAf — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 19, 2025

in a burst

David Reinbacher was all smiles this morning. “I’m really excited to be back on the ice. To find the pleasure of playing games again. After several months off the ice and only in the gym, I’m really excited.”, he said. — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) February 19, 2025

No sign of Brady Tkachuk on the ice as practice gets underway. All six healthy ‘D’ are accounted for and skating. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 19, 2025

Team USA GM Bill Guerin tells me they’re still working through the Quinn Hughes situation and are still trying to bring him to Boston. He’ll skate again with the Canucks today — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 19, 2025

Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 19, 2025

Kent Hughes in a long conversation with his advanced statistics specialist Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/jPhZQiUpLY — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 19, 2025

Several Quebecers want to see Quebec become a country. Several Canadians want to see Quebec stay in the country. And several supporters of Donald Trump want to see Quebec become part of the famous 51st American state.What are we, Quebecers?Obviously, if we ask the Parti Québécois, the plan would be sovereignty. And it’s especially with this perspective that the PQ wants Quebec to have national teams (female and male) in hockey. Journalist Kevin Dubé reported on it this morning.The PQ’s motion was blocked by the CAQ.Pascal Bérubé, who tabled the motion on behalf of the PQ, does not understand why the CAQ proposes to make hockey the national sport without wanting Quebec to have its own team.We understand that the fact that Quebecers are being ignored at the Four Nations Confrontation raises some indignation in this regard. Samuel Montembeault is the only guy from here among the players… and he is the third goalkeeper of the club.But would it help the cause of hockey in Quebec?If Quebecers could not participate in Team Canada’s activities, there would be no Team Quebec in the Four Nations. There would be no Team Quebec against the best teams in the Olympics. The level of the club could not justify it, in my opinion.There might not be a Team Quebec in the Junior World Championships, where Quebecers have been poorly represented for years.Would it be productive for the Quebec nation? In my opinion, it is clear that the answer is no, since the best players from here could not compete with the best players from elsewhere.It would be fighting with unequal weapons, and I don’t see how hockey in Quebec would come out on top.If we want to get there one day, we should perhaps first listen to Marc Denis’s recommendations on the development of hockey in Quebec. Right?Because otherwise, right now, a Team Quebec would only lose to the best in the world. But hey: at least we would lose… in French.– With reason.– Brady Tkachuk absent from the United States’ practice.– Will Quinn Hughes show up in Boston?– Again?– Interesting.