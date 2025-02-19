The Bruins are unhappy with how the United States handled McAvoy’s injury

Credit: Tomorrow, it will be one of the biggest matches in hockey history. Canada. United States. For the title of the four-nation confrontation. Canada-United States matches are always gigantic, but this one, for obvious reasons, seems a bit bigger than usual. There are injuries on both sides, but with the Americans, it’s a bit more apparent. […]

Tomorrow, it will be one of the biggest matches in hockey history.Canada. United States. For the title of the four-nation confrontation. Canada-United States matches are always gigantic, but this one, for obvious reasons, seems a bit bigger than usual.

There are injuries on both sides, but with the Americans, it’s a bit more apparent. Brady Tkachuk is not at 100%, Quinn Hughes missed the entire tournament, Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews missed the match against Sweden… And there’s also Charlie McAvoy, who is more seriously injured. He won’t play tomorrow and according to Elliotte Friedman, his NHL team, the Bruins, are very unhappy with how the country handled his injury.

“The Bruins were extremely unhappy with the way this was handled and they felt McAvoy didn’t get the proper care.”@FriedgeHNIC discusses Team USA’s mistreatment of Charlie McAvoy’s injury with @RealKyper & @jtbourne.#4Nations #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/KbYCXXTHbA — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) February 19, 2025

According to Boston, their defenseman did not receive proper care.Ouch.

It’s a bit of a strange situation, as obviously, the defenseman was injured in an international competition and that leaves his NHL team in doubt for the rest of the season.

Of course, it’s a Canadiens player who initially injured him.

Here’s Armia’s cheapshot on McAvoy, those posts don’t give like they used to. pic.twitter.com/0snlajkoKG — dafoomie (@dafoomie) February 19, 2025

What should be noted about this absence is that the American team’s doctors are from the Wild.

And always according to Friedman, who felt a certain frustration in the Bruins’ official statement, the club is asking that from now on, the medical staff of countries in international competitions be neutral. It’s a logical request.

It remains a difficult situation to manage, and it’s for stories like this that international competitions with big league players have disappeared for so long. Let’s hope this story doesn’t leave a stain on this great four-nation tournament.

In a hurry

– A 10th goal for Logan Mailloux.

Logan Mailloux’s 10th goal of the season comes after he drove the play down low for the Rocket. Tie game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qj4HhtPvbb — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 20, 2025

– No, but imagine two Canadian losses in less than a week…

The victory is very far from being acquired for the United States, according to @jnblanchetJDQ, who believes without hesitation in a Canadian victory.https://t.co/o6pWOIcEr2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 20, 2025

– What a question.