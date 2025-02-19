Skip to content
Matthew Tkachuk just gave the Canadians another reason to dislike him
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Matthew Tkachuk is good at adding fuel to the fire.

When asked about Brandon Hagel’s comments (who said the Canadians didn’t need to have a group discussion – via phone – regarding the fact that’s how the Americans decided to fight last Saturday), Tkachuk responded.

And he said this:

Well, maybe the guys on the team don’t like each other if they don’t have group chats. – Matthew Tkachuk

Of course, Tkachuk also wanted to respond to the quote about “Canada playing for the flag and not the cameras” since I imagine he wants to play for his flag too. The opposite would surprise me, anyway.

But that’s the kind of quote that Canadians can write on the whiteboard to motivate themselves…

Regarding tomorrow’s game, it’s interesting to note that there are several things to watch for regarding the US team’s lineup for tomorrow night’s game.

For example?

– Vincent Trocheck is ready to play for tomorrow’s game. Same for Auston Matthews, who says he’s ready… and it’s probably the same for the Tkachuk brothers. Even if Brady didn’t practice today.

– In fact, the only player who is sure not to play tomorrow is Charlie McAvoy. But since the Americans have six defensemen, Quinn Hughes is not eligible to play. Bill Guerin is still working on the defenseman’s situation.

– At Team Canada’s practice, there were no changes to note.

– Team Canada has no problem with potentially seeing Quinn Hughes potentially join the US team. Given what happened with Cale Makar, it’s logical.


