Matthew Tkachuk just gave the Canadians another reason to dislike him

Well, maybe the guys on the team don’t like each other if they don’t have group chats. – Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk’s response starts with “Well, I mean maybe their team doesn’t like each other if they don’t have group chats.”

“I think that’s just a player enjoying his opportunity,” Tkachuk added. “I think that our team does not care about anything that they say, and there’s… https://t.co/3AijQ3I0A1 — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 19, 2025

Team Canada has no issue with Quinn Hughes joining Team USA but the NHL again today says it’s status quo as far as Hughes not being able to play unless there’s an injury/illness to another Team USA D. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 19, 2025

in a nutshell

«It’s probably the biggest hockey game in 11 years in the world. But Martin St-Louis, it doesn’t interest him.»https://t.co/wcDeX1kB0q — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 19, 2025

Everything goes, even a boycott. https://t.co/3BvVkJCli0 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 19, 2025

My story on Canadiens’ eight-day vacation for 4 Nations Face-Off break in schedule coming to an end Tuesday when 14 skaters practised in Brossard. Captain Nick Suzuki believes #Habs can get back in the playoff race #HabsIO: https://t.co/s4nADM2HyZ — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 19, 2025