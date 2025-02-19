Skip to content
Marc-Olivier Cook
Martin Lemay doesn’t give up: Caufield doesn’t play like “a $7.8M guy”
Credit: Getty Images
Cole Caufield is an important player for the Canadiens.

He is one of the few in Montreal who has the ability to score goals relatively easily and that’s why the Canadiens’ management has trusted him by offering him an eight-year contract with a good salary.

The organization sees him in their long-term plans.

But even if Caufield is on track to have the best season of his career… It’s still not enough in the eyes of Martin Lemay.

For the latter, Caufield is “often” a hindrance to Nick Suzuki. And in Martin Lemay’s eyes, Caufield doesn’t play like “a $7.8 million man per season”.

If he continues to score 30 goals or less, you know what? The Canadiens will want to trade him and it will cost something to trade him. – Martin Lemay

Well… Let’s just say he didn’t mince his words, Martin Lemay:

During the 22-23 season, Caufield scored 26 goals in 46 games.

That’s a pace of 46 goals over a full season.

It’s true that the young forward had a season below expectations in 23-24. And he still finished the campaign with 28 goals and 65 points…

Now, Caufield is scoring at a pace of 38 goals per season. He’s scoring goals at five-on-five and he’s on track to have his best season, with 49 points in 56 games.

For me, that’s what bothers me about Martin Lemay’s comments. If Caufield was going through tough times and wasn’t producing up to his talent… Fair enough.

But right now, the timing is off because there’s nothing to criticize in Caufield’s game.

He’s improved defensively, he’s dangerous offensively… And he’s really helping the Canadiens at even strength, which is something we didn’t always see from him before.


