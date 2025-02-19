Kevin Durant, NBA star player, on critics: go watch hockey

Credit: While the NHL was delivering big thrills to North American sports fans last Saturday with a great Canada vs. United States game, the NBA was holding its All-Star Game weekend. Let’s just say the intensity level was far from equal. And I’m being very, very polite… Back to the NBA, which has been heavily criticized […]

While the NHL was delivering big thrills to North American sports fans last Saturday with a great Canada vs. United States game, the NBA was holding its All-Star Game weekend.

Let’s just say the intensity level was far from equal. And I’m being very, very polite…

Back to the NBA, which has been heavily criticized for the level of effort from its players, as well as the number of rest games its top players take during a season.

Kevin Durant, one of the league’s best players, was directly called out by a fan on the X network about this.

His response? Go watch hockey! He added that players compete with aggression and are generally loyal to their teams. He also said it would be better for the fan’s mental health.

For the betterment of your mental health and just overall well being, just don’t watch the nba. Hockey is right there and they play with that aggression that u may like, they also rarely get traded or go to new teams in free agency so the loyalty aspect is there. Hope that helps — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 18, 2025

The timing of the message is quite interesting. While the NHL just made a big splash, the NBA is losing viewers every year and the All-Star Game was not exciting. The commercials were endless.

So, with all due respect to Kevin Durant, and as a hockey fan, we’ll follow his advice with great pleasure.

It clearly shows the difference in culture between the two sports. I think each sport is beautiful in its own way, and it’s normal for fans to identify more with one than the other.

But the NHL has had great opportunities for several years. It needs to capitalize on the intensity of its games to better promote its top players and attract new fans. The market is there, and if the Four Nations tournament can serve as a springboard, that’s great. But it’s not enough. The product is excellent, the players are incredibly talented, but unfortunately, they don’t shine enough.

