Credit: How to talk about St. Valentine’s Day five days after St. Valentine’s Day, without seeming out of date? My colleague Jean Trudel has the answer to this question. This week, on the podcast Stanley25, Jean told me that Team USA had a mega St. Valentine’s Day dinner last Friday in Montreal. A nice initiative from […]

I had said before Romanov’s arrival in North America that the fact that he had been in a relationship with a girl with a good head on her shoulders for a while encouraged me in his case. And we never heard the name of the Kostitsyn brothers linked to anything related to nightlife, partying, etc. during his time in Montreal. The kid was serious from day one, which is not the case for all young people who arrive in Montreal, we must admit. You may also like David Reinbacher will play tonight for the Rocket Donald Trump will be in Boston for the final: that’s the rumor going around Now, I expect the same seriousness and maturity in Demidov’s case, which is excellent news in itself. Jean, on the other hand, believes that the adversity Demidov is facing this season in Russia is a good omen for his next step in Montreal.

You can follow Demidov's girlfriend on Instagram and on YouTube if you're interested.

How to talk about St. Valentine’s Day five days after St. Valentine’s Day, without seeming out of date?My colleague Jean Trudel has the answer to this question.This week, on the podcast Stanley25, Jean told me that Team USA had a mega St. Valentine’s Day dinner last Friday in Montreal. A nice initiative from theAmericans…Since it’s about love and hockey, I dared to venture onto a slippery field (with my crampons) this week; I talked about the blonde of Ivan Demidov.The Canadian hopeful has been dating Ekaterina Yakovleva for a while now, and their relationship reminds me a lot of the one between Alexander Romanov and Sofia Krasovskaya.