Marc-Olivier Cook
Hughes (injured) doesn’t have the green light to play: the United States is looking to call up other players
Credit: Getty Images

I’m not sure if we can call this a saga.

But Quinn Hughes’ story has been making headlines since yesterday morning.

It seems like the situation is coming to an end, however.

The news comes from Pierre LeBrun: Hughes, who trained with the Canucks today, has decided not to travel to Boston for the US-Canada match, which will be held tomorrow night at the TD Garden.

And it’s not because the defenseman didn’t want to be there.

It’s because the doctors haven’t given him the green light to return to the game.

In his tweet, LeBrun states that the US is looking to recall some players as a precaution due to a virus going around the locker room.

Will Cole Caufield be packing his bags to head to Boston in the next few hours? The question is being asked…

Note that Quinn Hughes isn’t feeling great right now… And that’s normal.

He really wanted to have the chance to join the US team.

Let’s not forget that he was really looking forward to playing with his brother, Jack, before the competition started, and ultimately, seeing the game between Canada and the US last Saturday… It gave him an even greater desire to represent his country.

It’s a shame. But in a way, his health comes first, and he’ll have another opportunity to defend his country’s colors.

We’ll have to wait and see what decisions the US team makes ahead of the game.

If we believe Pierre LeBrun’s words, we should see some players being recalled by their country… But at the same time, they’ll have to act fast because the game is in less than 24 hours.

Time is running out!


Overtime

The Americans will have to find another way to get inspired.

Let’s recall that Bill Guerin asked for Donald Trump to be at the game, precisely to inspire the American players.

But according to Frank Seravalli’s information, the US president will not be attending:

