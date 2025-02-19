Here is the proof that Sidney Crosby does not want to be traded

The future of Sidney Crosby is often discussed. The Penguins are not good enough – and they won’t be in the coming years either – to give him a chance to win another Stanley Cup, and we constantly wonder if he really wants to end his career in these circumstances. Especially when you know his competitive spirit.

The Penguins’ captain has often said he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, and Stéphane Leroux confirmed it this week on the 5 to 7 plate. This sentence says a lot: “Crosby told everyone in the locker room: ‘I won’t win with the Penguins this year. So this event (4 Nations), I want to win it.’” – Stéphane Leroux

Sidney Crosby will finish the season in Pittsburgh. This is proof that he doesn’t want to be traded… at least, for now. But the idea of him changing addresses is gaining importance when we think that staying in Pittsburgh after an exciting tournament like the 4 Nations might not be very tempting.

He’s been doing great since the start of the competition: he’s wearing the “C” on his jersey playing with Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Connor McDavid, he’s participating in his team’s successes, and he’s at the top of the tournament’s best scorers. He’s playing like the Sidney Crosby of the good old days.

It’s really with a tournament like this that we realize Crosby still has a lot to give… even if he’ll be celebrating his 38th birthday this summer. In the last Canada game, it was he who sacrificed himself at the end of the game to score the insurance goal. He’s the one who hit Mikael Granlund in the center of the ice to steal the puck, and he’s the one who closed the books.

When we say he’s a good leader… it’s no joke: “Sidney Crosby is so nails holy shit. Absolutely bodied that guy then shot the puck into the empty net like it was nothing. He’s Captain Canada for a reason. Love that effort.”

But it’s also with a tournament like this that we realize Crosby might be better off finishing his career somewhere other than Pittsburgh. We know he wants to win, after all. And we agree that it’s 193959% sure he has the desire to lift the Stanley Cup at least one more time before the end of his career.

However, the Penguins can’t offer him that opportunity, and that’s why his future will always be discussed. Because, deep down, he really deserves to have the chance to win again.

In rapid fire

– Speaking of the wolf. Evgeni Malkin on Sidney Crosby in #4Nations: “First star, first game. It’s amazing. He had three assists, I think. He’s played amazing games. It doesn’t matter how he feels, he plays 100 percent. This is what I like [about] him, you know? He plays 100 percent every game.”

– Absolutely. And he’s so underrated! Jaccob Slavin may be the best skater in the league.

– Will he try the move in a game? Michigan for the Michigan guy, #GoHabsGo.

–

– What’s the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?