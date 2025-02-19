Four nations: no ticket under $900 US for the final

Hockey fans have long been waiting for the return of international matches involving the best NHL players. For the first time in nearly ten years, we have the chance to see this with the 4 Nations Faceoff.The problem here is that resellers know very well that people would be willing to do anything to attend this event, which is causing ticket prices to skyrocket.As Chris Johnston of TSN pointed out on Monday evening, the ticket prices for the tournament final are completely exorbitant.

If you don’t already have tickets to Thursday’s #4Nations championship game at TD Garden, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny to get inside and watch USA/Canada.

I took the trouble to go check if there were any cheaper tickets, and I was surprised by what I saw.There are no tickets available for under $900 US for the final.The cheapest ticket I could find is in the second-to-last row at the very top of TD Garden. It would cost you $961 US on Ticketmaster.This is completely crazy. At this price, you could almost buy the new iPhone.Prices are even higher on other platforms like Stubhub and Seatgeek. In fact, if you intended to buy tickets in the lower section of TD Garden, you should expect to pay around $2000 US per ticket.About a week ago, people were outraged because the ticket prices in the pit at the Bell Centre for the Canada-US qualifying round match were around $500.

$515 in the pit!

The ticket prices for the 4 Nations Faceoff are “unacceptable” according to @RealRayLalonde

It’s funny to see that the ticket prices have simply doubled for the final.

However, we were a bit afraid of having some empty seats due to the high ticket prices last Saturday, but that didn’t happen.

No matter the ticket price, I have the impression that we can expect an electric atmosphere during the final on Thursday evening.

In brief:

– Everyone is ready, even the buildings.

THE BUILDINGS ARE FIRED UP TOO!

(via @TourCNTower, @EmpireStateBldg)

– The cold doesn’t stop Messi from playing in Kansas City.

Freezing cold night in Kansas City (-6 real feel). @SportingKC hosts @InterMiamiCF now (FS2) in Round One of the Concacaf #ChampionsCup.

– Binnington will have to be better than in the last few games.

If Canada wants to leave Boston with the trophy on Thursday, it will have to win the confrontation in front of the net.

https://t.co/WQ3ApGB0T0