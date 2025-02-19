Four nations: no ticket under $900 US for the final

If you don’t already have tickets to Thursday’s #4Nations championship game at TD Garden, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny to get inside and watch USA/Canada.
$515 in the pit!
The ticket prices for the 4 Nations Faceoff are “unacceptable” according to @RealRayLalonde
It’s funny to see that the ticket prices have simply doubled for the final.
However, we were a bit afraid of having some empty seats due to the high ticket prices last Saturday, but that didn’t happen.
In brief:
– Everyone is ready, even the buildings.
THE BUILDINGS ARE FIRED UP TOO!
– Binnington will have to be better than in the last few games.
If Canada wants to leave Boston with the trophy on Thursday, it will have to win the confrontation in front of the net.
