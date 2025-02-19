Skip to content
Donald Trump will be in Boston for the final: that’s the rumor going around
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Tensions between Canadians and Americans are growing at the moment. The actions of Donald Trump are making Canadians angry. This is reflected during hockey games where the American national anthem is sung in Canada. We saw it in the NHL, but also – obviously – on the sidelines of the Four Nations Confrontation. I’m looking […]
Tensions between Canadians and Americans are growing at the moment.

The actions of Donald Trump are making Canadians angry. This is reflected during hockey games where the American national anthem is sung in Canada.

We saw it in the NHL, but also – obviously – on the sidelines of the Four Nations Confrontation.

I’m looking forward to seeing if tomorrow night, the Canadian national anthem will be booed in Boston during the final against the Americans. It will definitely be an issue to watch during the game.

But among the other elements to watch, there will also be the case of Donald Trump.

The American president, who was at the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500 recently, was expected to attend the final on Thursday in Boston. And the rumor going around right now is that he will indeed be there.

According to Darren Dreger, who talked about it this morning on the radio (TSN 690), he should be there.

Let’s recall that Justin Trudeau was present at the game on Saturday against the Americans, at the Bell Center. I’m not surprised, considering all this, that Trump wants to be seen in Boston tomorrow night.

We also know that this will please Bill Guerin, the American general manager at the tournament. He wanted to see the president encourage his team.

I wonder how much attention this will get. After all, during the Super Bowl broadcast (where Trump became the first president in office to attend the big game), he was not filmed often.

I don’t expect to see him in the middle of the crowd like Justin Trudeau did in Montreal.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– To follow.

– Charlie McAvoy still in the hospital.

