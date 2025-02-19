David Savard: a target for the Leafs, according to a journalist from The Athletic

Right now, the hockey world is focused on the Four Nations Confrontation.Tomorrow, the two best countries in the sport will face off in the final at TD Garden, in Boston. The first duel was won by the Americans, but their efforts in the first game will be quickly forgotten if they were to lose the return match.At the start of this tournament, several journalists were expecting movement in the NHL, but no trade was concluded during this time. Are the GMs as dazzled as we are? Maybe. But after the final, it will be the last sprint before the trade deadline.

And like every year for a few seasons, Montreal will be a team to watch. David Savard, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, and Joel Armia are all names that will attract attention. Meanwhile, on the podcast Processus, Simon Boisvert mentioned that he would be very surprised if the four stayed in the metropolis.

The Athletic journalist Jonas Siegel implores that the Maple Leafs should turn to David Savard to improve their chances in the series…! https://t.co/Rmbt9iUrG1 pic.twitter.com/JO7z90ASDn — RDS (@RDSca) February 19, 2025

Savard is one of those who attracts the most attention and according to Jonas Siegel, a journalist from The Athletic covering the activities of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Quebecer would be a very good target. This is not the first time the right-hander has been linked to a Canadian club.

Of course, I don’t think the Leafs would give up a first-round pick or a top prospect like Fraser Minten (even if the value of the defenseman is not to be underestimated), but Siegel says that the last Stanley Cup champions did not hesitate to give up on the trade deadline and this strategy could pay off for the Leafs.

After all, the new head coach there seems to have created a favorable change of air.

In 50 games this season, the big defenseman has 11 points. We know he’s not there for his offensive qualities anyway. He also has a minus-7 record.

In addition to acquiring a top-4 defenseman, Toronto could also be looking for a center. Ryan O’Reilly, who would cost more than Savard – we agree -, is a name mentioned by Siegel. The price could go up to a first-round pick and Minten, according to the journalist.

That’s not nothing.

